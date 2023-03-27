Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Funk & Soul

Bring on the funk. Just not too much.

Out in the weeds, back in the wine

Miquel begs us to remember.

Big rig spills 10,000 empty wine bottles onto Highway 101 near Healdsburg

Big mess. And there’s already a bottle shortage.

The weirdness of wine tasting

It’s all weird.

Phil Augusta Jackson Is Revolutionizing Wine Pairing With His Sitcom ‘Grand Crew’

A Q&A.

RIP Paco Rodero

Brilliant wines. And a wonderful remembrance.

How a cold snap this weekend could determine this year’s wine harvest

Pray for no frost.

Living in two worlds

Rob McMillan sits tight.

Berkeley man who destroyed $250M of wine in fire dies

And not many people are upset.

Race Against Time To Rescue Argentina Wine Grapes

And not from the ants.

Argentina’s Attack of the Killer Ants

OK, maybe from the ants.

The Science, Ethics, and Spirituality of Regenerative Farming

An overview of organic, regenerative and Biodynamic.

The Torres Family’s Quest to Resurrect Lost Grapes

A valiant effort.

Josh Raynolds In Memoriam (1962-2023)

A well-liked palate.

French Wine Declines as Nolo Category Rises

Bad news for French wine.

Third Party, Fourth Tier? How Delivery Services Are Changing Alcohol Sales

Jeff breaks it down.

Walking The Rows: Résonance Vineyard And The Fool’s Errand Plot

Burgundy comes to Oregon. Again.