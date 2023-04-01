The view down into a freshly filled talha with a field blend of white grapes at Fitapreta Vinhos in Alentejo, Portugal. Amphora-based winemaking is all the rage now, thanks to the renaissance of interest in wines from the Republic of Georgia and the Friulian winemakers they inspired, but few know that the Portuguese have been making wines in clay vessels known as tahlas for thousands of years as well. The country, and the Alentejo region in particular, claims an unbroken tradition of nearly 2000 years of tahla winemaking, a process they believe they inherited from the Romans.

