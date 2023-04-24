Annual Napa Wine Library Tasting: April 30, Napa

If you had to ask me to describe my ideal walk-around wine tasting experience, I would say it would take place outdoors on a lawn in a gorgeous setting, mostly in the shade, with excellent wines being poured by the people who made them, accompanied by excellent tidbits of cheese and bread and charcuterie.

That pretty much exactly describes the annual tasting put on by the Napa Wine Library Association. This association, which exists to maintain a truly excellent selection of books on wine for the Napa community, counts many winemakers amongst its members, and as a fundraiser (and frankly a member benefit) the Association puts on a wine tasting every year.

Held outdoors in the grove at the Silverado Resort, it’s quite the idyllic experience, and a great chance to taste a whole bunch of Napa wine in one setting, which, for members of the general public, isn’t that common of an event.

So if you’d like to spend an idyllic afternoon next Sunday tasting some excellent wine, I suggest you check it out.

59th Annual Napa Wine Library Association Grand Tasting

Sunday, April 30—4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Silverado Resort & Spa

1600 Atlas Peak Road

Napa, CA 94558 (map)

Tickets for the event (which include membership to the NVWLA) run $175. Or you can think of it as buying membership in a worthy organization for $150 and then getting to go to the tasting for a mere $25! Either way, best to make arrangements online in advance.

