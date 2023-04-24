Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 4/23/23

Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

French winemakers light candles, desperate to save their grapes from spring frost

Behind the beautiful photos lies a lot of anxiety.

Terroir Noir: New Research on Blacks in the Wine Industry

More of this need.

California’s Old-Vine Connoisseurs

Two guys doing great work.

Rolling in the Winery Aisles

Step away from the RDV.

Running Dry: Groundwater Depletion Expert Says California Water Crisis Urgently Needs State Action

One season’s heavy rains are not going to solve the problem.

Why time is priceless for Champagne

For all of us. But especially Champagne.

How single-vineyard Champagne became the go-to for growers

Wasn’t always that way.

How Cab Became King: The Rise of Cabernet Sauvignon in Napa Valley

Jim Gordon breaks it down.

Countdown to Success: 11 Ways to Invite New and Young Wine Lovers to the Table

Just a few constructive ideas.

Travis Braithwaite: the Man Behind Michel Rolland’s Multi-Country Wine

The wine that has no point whatsoever.

Devil’s Advocate – People Enjoy Wine More in Restaurants. Are you Really Surprised?

People enjoy wine more when they’re having a good time.

The real origins of grape-growing and wine-making?

David digs into the recent study.

Where Will Your Next Vintage Bottle Come From? Here Are The Top 5 Emerging Wine Regions

One person’s list.

The “Juice” Has Gone Bad, But “Juicy” Is Forever

We love to talk about wine language, don’t we?

Apple TV+’s Drops of God: A ‘hugely entertaining’ thriller about… French wine-tasting, based on a Japanese manga series

It has begun.

Who will win 87,000 bottles of wine? ‘Drops of God’ is the ultimate taste test

Even NPR is talking about it.

Oregon Wine Sales Hit An All-Time High Last Year

Oregon on the rise.

Treasury Wine Estates Goes Natural. How Long Before There’s a 19 Crimes Pet Nat?

Not long at all.

This is the most insane wine cellar in the world

Have never heard of this one!

Spotted lanternflies are about to hatch—and they’re going to be thirsty

Fast Company is NOT where I’d expect to read this article.

Tim James: Wine as a luxury product

Everyone wants to use the L word. But we should just drink it.

TTB Nutritional and Ingredient Labeling: Where Things Stand and What the Industry Thinks (WineAmerica)

It’s coming.

Stop Calling Grenache, Mourvèdre and Carignan, ‘Rhône Varieties’

Good luck with that. But it IS good to know where they come from.

‘Just start doing’: Jackson Family Wines CEO urges industry to make strides in social, environmental responsibility

More work to be done, always.

Los Angeles Boasts A “Secret” Winery Estate

The story behind Moraga Bel Air.