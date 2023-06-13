Rhone Rangers Summer Tasting: June 24, Sonoma

Once upon a time, the big wine associations used to put on one, and only one, wine tasting event per year. Now, however, everyone seems to be hosting multiple tasting events each year, often in different locations, with the hopes of connecting with wine lovers near and far.

With that in mind, the Rhône Rangers Association is throwing a summer tasting event in a couple of weeks at Cline Cellars, just outside the town of Sonoma.

As of last count, 31 wineries will be participating and pouring their Syrahs, Mourvedres, Grenaches, Roussannes, Marsannes, Picpouls, Viogniers, Cunoises, and more for any and all comers. The wineries represent regions like Paso Robles, Sonoma, Santa Barbara, Lodi, Oregon, and even Texas.

There will apparently also be cheese.

All in all, sounds like an incredibly pleasant way to spend a Saturday afternoon, not to mention an excellent opportunity to educate your palate and potentially discover your next favorite wine.

Rhone Rangers Summer Tasting

Saturday, June 24th, 2023

3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Cline Cellars

24737 Arnold Drive

Sonoma, CA 95476 (map)

Tickets for this event will run you $75. Purchase them online in advance.