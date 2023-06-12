Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 6/11/23

Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

How Things Disappear: A Travel Writer’s Pilgrimage

A really lovely piece by Jason.

Nearly €1.2m in Damages for Château Petrus

What’s in a name?

What if Large-Scale Producers Released Faux Natural Wines?

You mean like Constellation?

Devil’s Advocate: Wine Labels – Sexy or Sober? Sophisticated or Childish?

Robert fails to ask the question about whether they’re offensive at all

Male-Dominated Wine Summit ‘Embarrassing’

Rightly criticized.

Diversity debacle

A follow-up.

Disastrous Floods in Emilia Romagna

More news on the brutal flooding.

A drink with… Greg Lambrecht

A conversation with the tinkerer.

Craiker’s Corner: California wineries need to prepare for next big shake

Not a question of if, but when.

How Antinori plans to take on Provence with Puglian rosato

I will enjoy this battle royale to the last drop. Love me some Salento rosé.

Inside the Movement to Revive Forgotten Grape Varieties

Because diversity is inherently interesting.

Harnessing Heritage

Where does luxury come from?

Is This Even Wine?

Anything but Vinifera?

Traditional method sparkling wine from untraditional regions: Washington State

LM Archer surveys the state of Washington fizz.

As expected, wine grapes found to have high deleterious genetic burden

More than a little wonky, but if you want to geek out, it’s interesting.

After the fires: Four iconic Napa wineries share their recovery stories

A lot of work in progress.

Passalacqua the vine preserver

Great profile from Jancis.

A Sonoma winery has purchased one of California’s most treasured vineyards

A coup for Donum, and a sigh of relief from everyone who buys fruit.

Bottle manufacturers, take note

An older article, republished here free.

Is it a light red or a dark rosé?

Either way, chill it.

This wine’s unstoppable popularity is baffling Bay Area restaurants

With CA Sav Blanc so popular now, this shouldn’t be a surprise.

1 of only 4 Black Master Sommeliers worldwide opens new wine bar in San Francisco

Another outlet for Gaither.

Why I love Rhône wines, and you might, too

Dave McIntyre writes a love song.

Natural Wine Has Come for Spirits

The natural booze movement, eh?

Savoring a California Wine Country Far From Napa and the Crowds

NYT does the SCM.

California’s most influential sommelier-turned-winemaker wants to radically change grape farming

Parr is adopting, not pioneering these techniques.