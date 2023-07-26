Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 7/23/23

Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Does Wine Writing Have To Be So Embarrassing?

Jason takes a swing at the NYT (who definitely deserve it).

In Valle de Guadalupe, Scrappy Modernism Elevates Everything—Even the Wine

Resortification.

Q&A: Doug Frost MW, MS

A chat with Frostie.

The FBI is raiding one of the fanciest wine stores in America after a tip from The New York Times

Crazy town.

Sherry-Lehmann’s hidden ‘Wine Caves’ possibly found in NY FBI raid, sources say

This story just gets juicier and juicier.

Wines of Style, Wines of Place: A Discussion with Cathy Corison and Eric Asimov

Two of my favorite wine people.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs alleges Diageo of ‘illegal and outrageous retaliation’

If you want a break from the Brangelina spat.

Fine Wine on the Decline?

What goes up…

Burgundy Counts the Cost of Hail Storms

A heavy toll.

The Cost of Insuring Against Wine Disasters

It’s getting ridiculous.

Devil’s Advocate: Can we Ever Develop a Universal Language of Wine?

Didn’t work for Esperanto…

Champagne Goes Full Speed Ahead

Despite declines in consumption.

Alexandre de Lur Saluces, Longtime Proprietor at Bordeaux’s Château d’Yquem, Dies at 89

A giant, gone.

Is Friuli Venezia Giulia Italy’s next major wine destination?

Hmm. Not sure. Most people have never heard of Ribolla.

What the man who might be the country’s only Black winemaker says about making wine in Canada

The typical barriers.

The ‘Grand Cru Jew’ pours fine wine at Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant in the West Village

Now that’s a nickname.

A Visual Guide To Spain’s Chillable, Light-Bodied Reds

Crunchy!!

Italian wine giant Marchesi Frescobaldi purchases Oregon’s Domaine Roy & fils

Didn’t see that one coming.

This major Napa Valley wine shop is closing

NOT a good sign.

These wines from the Mediterranean transport you with one sip

Traveling by the glass.

Are Napa Cabernets losing their color?

We need to teach consumers to get over color.

Yes, You Can and Should Age Rosé

Indeed!

Vino Farms vineyard management company to pay $1.4 million to settle lawsuit over worker pay, breaks

Some small measure of justice. The first of many?

Why more companies are deliberately ‘greenhushing’…

Don’t talk about it, just do it.

Will heatwaves doom Italian viticulture?

No, but change is inevitable.

Wine and Wineries On the Island of Bali, Indonesia

Now that would be an interesting wine junket.