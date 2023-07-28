Mexican American Vintners 2023 Cosecha Tasting: August 19, Healdsburg

We’re in the age of improving representation in the world of wine. There’s a lot of work yet to do, both to change the fundamental imbalances and inequities that exist in the world of wine, as well as to provide support to those who need it as they enter an industry that continues to lack a completely level playing field.

That’s why organizations such as the Mexican American Vintners Association are so important. Despite the fact that most bottles of wine wouldn’t exist without the vineyard work done by those of Mexican or other Central American descent, very few winemakers are of Latinx descent, and winery owners are fewer still.

All the more reason, then to go check out the Cosecha celebration put on by the Mexican American Vintners Association on August 19th. It will feature at least 19 wineries owned by Mexican-Americans, many of whose families have been working in California vineyards for generations.

The wineries pouring will be: Aldina Vineyards, Bazan Cellars, Casa Martinez Wines, Ceja Vineyards, Don Chalo Cellars, Encanto Vineyards, Herencia del Valle, Honrama Cellars, Justicia Wines, Llamas Family Wines, MaCo Vineyards, Maldonado Family Vineyards, Mi Sueno Winery, Robledo Family Winery, Rios Wine, Seis Soles Wine Co.

The event will include small bites, live entertainment, and a silent auction that will benefit education scholarships for Latinx youth.

2023 MAVA Cosecha Grand Tasting

Saturday, August 19th

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Aldina Vineyards

14210 Bacchus Landing Way #Suite 201

Healdsburg, CA 95448 (map)



Tickets for the event are $195, and if you want to come an hour early and take a class in paper maché, you can do that for an extra $40. There are also discounted tickets for designated drivers who won’t be tasting. Purchase your tickets here. As usual, I recommend going to such events well-hydrated, and spitting rather than swallowing for best results.