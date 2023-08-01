Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 7/30/23

Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Noble Chianti Classico

The Ricasoli story.

How Zalto became the wine enthusiast’s glass of choice

The story behind the glass.

Billionaire’s Wine Revolution Falls Flat

And immense sighs of relief are heard.

Over 100 cases of counterfeit wine seized in Shanghai

Drop in the bucket.

The Cheap, Gluggable Liter of Grüner Got Weird

And some good recommendations.

Greece’s wines are impressive. Its tastings are not

Ridiculous rules.

Cervantes

Another name in the upper echelons of Napa.

This new book tells Americans how to drink Australian wine

First, twist off the top, mate!

A Lesson In Winemaking At Georgia’s Kakheti Wine Region

Travel and Leisure does Georgia.

A new wine and other Sadie releases

Every one of them brilliant.

The USA produces higher-alcohol wine than elsewhere

The whites, the whites.

More women are dying from alcohol. No, it’s not because of ‘mommy wine culture’

Binge drinking is not okay, folks.

Argot

A nice profile.

Cork taint seems to be decreasing. Is it about to decrease a whole lot more?

Sean has numbers to back this up.

Bordeaux is Drowning in Downy Mildew

Heat + moisture = bad.

Is organic production becoming a prerequisite for fine wine?

We can only hope.

Nickels and Dimes: Wine Industry Prepares for California’s New Bottle Bill Redemption Requirement

But will it work?

The ‘Jesus’ wine barrel, the largest in the world

It’s big.

Do we need new grape varieties?

Maybe. We definitely need new stock photography.

Twin Threat for Italian Wine

Tough harvest + excess inventory.

The microbes that could protect grapevines from climate change

Interesting research.

Where did all the benchmark wines go?

Up in price. That’s where.

Wine Prices Are Too Low. Maybe We Could Learn From Barbie

Marketing in a crowded marketplace? Nah.