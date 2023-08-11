I’ll Drink to That!: Neil Empson Shifted Gears Into Wine

There’s a new episode of the I’ll Drink to That! podcast. Episode 493 features Neil Empson, the founder of Empson & Co., an exporter of wines, largely from Italy.

Neil Empson wasn’t always exporting top Italian wines from Piemonte and Tuscany. For a while, he was busy exchanging vintage Ferraris for suitcases of cash from international spies. Which job has been more glamorous, wine sales or Ferrari sales? It is hard to say, as Neil has at one time or another been associated with the likes of Gaja, Sassicaia, Montevertine, Fiorano, and Conti Costanti. After his youthful days playing rugby and driving 160 kph on the autostrada, Neil helped change the market for fine Italian wine in the United States. Oh, and he coined the term “Super Tuscan” that everybody uses.

Neil, now retired, sits down to recall his days in the fast lane of Italian wine sales in episode 493 of the I’ll Drink to That! podcast.

Episode 493 is available on many listening platforms, including at these links:

I’ll Drink to That!, one of the world’s top wine podcasts, is hosted by Levi Dalton. Levi has had a long career working as a sommelier in some of the most distinguished and acclaimed dining rooms in America. He has served wine to guests of Restaurant Daniel, Masa, and Alto, all in Manhattan. Levi has also contributed articles on wine themes to publications such as The Art of Eating, Wine & Spirits magazine, Bon Appetit online, and Eater NY. Check out his pictures on Instagram and follow him on Twitter: @leviopenswine