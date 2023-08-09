Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 8/6/23

Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

What You Need to Know About Albanian Wine

Everything! I can’t wait to taste these wines someday.

R.H. Drexel: Of Lodi, Lorenza, and the Victor Book Club

Definitely not stuck, again.

Tastings Miss A Trick

If only people would listen…

The innovations & traditions driving Argentine wine forward

Gimme some of that Criolla.

A “little” wine theft in Empordà

The word is out. Wine is worth it. But the thieves are stupid apparently.

Why ‘regenerative viticulture’ is gaining ground among major wine producers

For the same reasons “sustainable” was.

Extreme weather may cut Italy’s 2023 wine harvest: Forecast

Heat, hail, flooding, it’s all happening.

Los Angeles’ urban wineries

A growing cadre.

Why Châteauneuf-du-Pape is currently experiencing a renaissance

Was it ever not?

How no-till farming could provide the key to combatting extreme weather

Increasingly good evidence this works.

This little-known region makes some of the Bay Area’s most interesting wines

Sara Schneider is over the Moon.

Where in the world are the oldest vineyards and wineries?

Two different questions.

A $400 million Contraction in Wine Sales is Coming

It ain’t good.

Challenging Times for Washington State Wines

More perspective.

Wine tax rises ‘clobber’ my business, says vineyard owner

Jury is still out in the UK.

Just Don’t Call It THAT!

The absurdities of bureaucracy and appellation d’origine contrôlée.

‘Astonishing’ number of wine glasses unearthed at mysterious ancient city in Albania

Ancient wine bars!

‘It’s like a purgatory’: Inside a 4-year battle over wine tasting in Napa Valley

Napa County has all the wrong priorities.

NASA Helps Spot Wine Grape Disease From Skies Above California

Planes, not satellites.

Sherry-Lehmann’s own lawyers want to quit on deadbeat Park Avenue wine store

Oh the drama.

Sherry-Lehmann’s wine storage customers fear pricey vintages are ruined, stolen

And it goes on.

Inside the Spanish Wine Rebellion That’s Turning Out Delicious, Experimental New Bottles

Upending the traditional hierarchy.

Is China near to ending Australian wine tariffs?

The Australians pray.

How Cellar Climate Impacts Barrel-Aged Wine

The OTHER climate.