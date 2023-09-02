follow: search
September 1, 2023 Vinography Images

Vinography Images: The Convergence

Looking like the underwater photograph of some big purple wave, yeast and must converge at the start of a fermentation in Napa Valley at Anomaly Vineyards in St. Helena, California.

