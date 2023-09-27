Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 9/24/23

Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Supermarket Giants Safeway and Albertsons Enter the World of Online Fine Wine with Direct Shipping

With the size of their customer base, this will be interesting to watch.

How a Beloved Manga Helped a Berkeley Winery Blow Up in Japan

Big in Japan.

How Ukraine’s Biologist winery was inspired by biodynamics

Not just the horns, the whole skull.

SVB’s Rob McMillan on wine industry’s biggest challenges

The man who thinks about it all day long.

Sustainable wine: ‘Why must it be so confusing?’

Hear, hear.

Which Lebanese Grapes are Truly Indigenous?

Super interesting piece.

New series fronted by Jermaine Stone pairs wine and food with hip-hop

This is the way.

These New Master Sommeliers Share How They Aced the Exam

So proud of my friend Mark.

How Mencía Became Spain’s Breakout Star

A fantastic wine.

Marco Simonit – pruning superstar

Everyone I know who has studied his method says they’ll never prune the same again.

How reviving Chile’s old vines has been a force for good

Derek is a saint. Full stop.

‘Is there any duty on fine-wine producers to “be accessible” in some way?’

Not any more than there is for watchmakers. But F.P. Journe doesn’t make a $12 watch.

R.H. Drexel: Lightning Strikes Twice: The RIISE of Juan Mercado

Second acts.

Wine’s True Origins Are Finally Revealed

Interesting, but not clear on whether this is as big a revolution as they say…

Do we finally know where wine came from?

Another take.

Black Winery Owners in Texas Hope to Leave a Legacy for Future Generations

Stories of persistence

Underground Cellar Claws Out of Bankruptcy

I’m not sure this is good news for the victims.

Champagne and America is a love story without end

Let the bubbles flow.

Wine of the Week: La Rioja Alta, Gran Reserva 904

More than an individual wine review.

Tim Atkin MW: Author, advocate, acrobat

An interview with Tim.

Guy Woodward: The case for wineries with soul

Who among us has not had this experience?

Jackson Family Wines funds vital research into smoke taint

A great cause.

It’s Time for a Glorious, Uncompromising Re-Politicizing of Wine

Think while you drink. It’s not that hard.

‘Atmospheric river’ threatens California wine harvest

Some will just wait it out, hoping it will be isolated. But get ready to spray, people.

The Rise of Still Blanc de Noirs Wines

A sloooooow rise. But definitely more common now than when Tony Rynders was at Serene.

Wine’s war on terroir

Sigh. “We’re looking at tree planting projects.”

Devil’s Advocate: Avoid the Value for Money Trap

Robert Joseph says he feels super-premium.