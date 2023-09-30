follow: search
September 30, 2023

Vinography Images: Digging Out

After red wine fermentation completes, tanks are drained of their liquid, but what remains is a wet soppy mess of skins and seeds (and sometimes stems) that gets dumped into the press. But before it gets there, it has to be dug out of the tank. Which is where harvest interns come in. Francesca does the duty at Fitapreta Vinhos in Portugal.

INSTRUCTIONS:
Download this image by right-clicking on the image and selecting “save link as” or “save target as.” Then select the desired location on your computer to save the image. Mac users can also just click the image to open the full-size view and drag that to their desktop.

To set the image as your desktop wallpaper, Mac users should follow these instructions, while PC users should follow these.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Inquiries about these images are welcome through David Sawyer’s website.

ABOUT VINOGRAPHY IMAGES:
Vinography regularly features images by photographer David Sawyer for readers’ personal use as desktop backgrounds or screen savers. We hope you enjoy them. Please respect the copyright on these images. These images are not to be reposted on any website or blog without the express permission of the photographer.

