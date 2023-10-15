Delicious Diversity: Tasting the Wine & Spirits Top 100 Wines

I attend public tasting events for the same reason I tell my readers to attend them. They are simply the best way to educate the palate, discover new wines, and often the only way to get a chance to taste certain wines that you might not otherwise have a chance to afford. Such tastings can be quite exhausting and by the end of the event, I’m usually ready to take a nap.

At the end of the annual Wine & Spirits Top 100 tasting every year, however, I find myself wishing I had another couple of hours to wander around and taste wine. Perhaps this is partly because of the bottomless oyster bar that is usually on offer amidst the various sparkling wines that have been selected for the tasting, but mostly I wish I had time to taste and savor all the wines on offer, which are generally world-class.

Put on by Wine & Spirits Magazine, the tasting is a showcase of (most, but not all) the wineries that have made the magazine’s annual list of Top 100 Wineries around the world. Such annual lists have only marginal value from my perspective, and often contain the same players over and over again, but it’s certainly hard to deny the quality of the wines on offer at this particular tasting, which inevitably, is one of the best public wine tastings held all year in San Francisco.

Not being able to go to this tasting during the pandemic felt like a real loss, not just for the absence of the tasting opportunity, but also because this is where I see many of my favorite colleagues from around the wine industry every year.

Those friendly faces are always a double-edged sword, however, as they represent a temptation to stop and chat instead of putting one more wine in the glass. I always feel just slightly rude when after a hello and a hug and a “how are you?” I quickly excuse myself and go back to the work of tasting a lot of phenomenal wines.

I didn’t stay until the bitter end this year, but I was surprised at how few consumers seemed to show up at the event. At least, it didn’t seem as packed as it has in years prior to the pandemic. Not that I’m complaining about being able to easily get a pour of that Grand Cru Burgundy I wanted to taste. I selfishly just hope that the event gets enough attendance to continue to be held.

As usual, I tasted widely and jotted occasional notes about some of the wines. Taking detailed tasting notes is difficult and time-consuming at such walk-around events, so I opt to taste more and write less, offering mostly just scores to point you towards the wines I enjoyed the most.

Tasting Notes

I’ve placed buying links next to any wines that I was able to find for sale online, with the average retail price for those wines according to Wine Searcher.

sparkling wine

Sparkling Wines With a Score Between 9 and 9.5

2014 Champagne Bollinger Brut La Grande Année, Champagne, France. Toasty, nutty, dried lemon, long. $192. click to buy.

2006 Iron Horse Vineyards Joy!, Green Valley of Russian River Valley, Sonoma, California. Yeasty, brioche, lemon, fine bubbles. $275 (magnum only). click to buy.

NV Jean Vesselle Champagne Brut Oeil de Perdrix, Champagne, France. Pale pink, juicy, citrus, berry, fresh, saline. $50. click to buy.

Sparkling Wines With a Score Around 9

2009 Champagne Billecart-Salmon Brut Blanc de Blancs Cuvée Louis Salmon, Champagne, France. $204. click to buy.

2013 Champagne J. Lassalle Premier Cru Cru Brut Special Club, Champagne, France. $137. click to buy.

NV Jean Vesselle “L’Expression Nature” Brut Nature, Champagne, France. $57. click to buy.

Sparkling Wines With a Score Between 8.5 and 9

NV Champagne Billecart-Salmon Brut Sous Bois, Champagne, France

NV Champagne Bollinger Brut Special Cuvée, Champagne, France

2011 Champagne J. Lassalle Cuvée Angeline , Champagne, France

2015 Iron Horse Vineyards Stargazing Cuvée, Green Valley of Russian River Valley, Sonoma, California

White Wine

White Wines With a Score Between 9.5 and 10

2020 Azores Wine Company “Vinha Centenária” Branco, Pico, Azores, Portugal. Saline, faint toasty, nutty, lemon peel, bright. $180. click to buy.

White Wines With a Score Around 9.5

2021 Azores Wine Company “O Original by António Maçanita” Verdelho, Açores, Portugal. Saline, lemon, grapefruit, white tea. $47. click to buy.

1982 Blandy’s Madeira Verdelho, Madeira, Portugal. Intense coffee and lemon peel, looooooong $295. click to buy.

2020 Domaine Laroche Les Blanchots Grand Cru La Réserve de l’Obédience, Chablis, Burgundy, France. Stony, chalky, oyster shell, airy lemon, quartz. $261. click to buy.

2020 Movia Veliko Rebula, Goriska Brda, Slovenia. Waxy pear, herbs, apple, long, juicy, saline. $51. click to buy.

2021 Suertes del Marqués Trenzado Listan Blanco, Canary Islands, Spain. Struck match, salty salty, lemon peel, grapefruit. $30. click to buy.

2021 The Eyrie Vineyards “The Eyrie” Estate Pinot Gris, Dundee Hills, Willamette Valley, Oregon. Salty, pear, sweet fruit, bright, hint of grip. $60.

2021 Walter Scott Wines “Freedom Hill Mt Pisgah of Polk County Vineyard” Chardonnay, Willamette Valley, Oregon. Flinty, smoky, salty, lemon, peel, grapefruit. $82. click to buy.

White Wines With a Score Between 9 and 9.5

2021 Chanin Wine Co. Los Alamos Vineyard Chardonnay, Santa Barbara County, California. $44. click to buy.

2021 Domaine Laroche Premier Cru Les Beauroys, Chablis, Burgundy, France. $63. click to buy.

2021 Movia Veliko Sauvignon, Goriska Brda, Slovenia. $35. click to buy.

2011 R. López de Heredia Viña Tondonia Reserva Blanco, Rioja, Spain. Nutty, lemon pith, chalky. $110. click to buy.

2021 Suertes del Marqués Vidonia VP Listán Blanco, Valle de La Orotava, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. Herbs, flinty, juicy, salty, crystalline. $58. click to buy.

2021 Tablas Creek Cotes de Tablas Blanc, Adelaida District, Paso Robles, Central Coast, California. Toasty, apple, lemon, peach, mineral. $27. click to buy.

White Wines With a Score Around 9

2018 Domaine Taupenot-Merme Auxey-Duresses Blanc, Burgundy, France. $49. click to buy.

2021 Pášxa Winery Rockgarden Estate Marsanne–Roussanne, The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater, Walla Walla Valley, Washington. $??

2018 Royal Tokaji Dry Mézes Mály Furmint, Tokaji, Hungary. $40. click to buy.

White Wines With a Score Between 8.5 and 9

2020 Do Re Mi Wine Rkatsiteli – Mtsvane, Kakheti, Republic of Georgia .

2021 Fess Parker Winery & Vineyard Bien Nacido Vineyard Chardonnay, Santa Maria Valley, Santa Barbara, California

White Wines With a Score Around 8.5

2010 Blandy’s Madeira Colheita Bual, Madeira, Portugal

Pink Wine

Pink Wines With a Score Around 9.5

2022 Domaines Ott Château de Selle Rosé, Côtes de Provence, Provence, France. Juicy, saline, berry, citrus. $58. click to buy.

Pink Wines With a Score Between 9 and 9.5

2022 Domaines Ott Château Romassan Rosé, Bandol, Provence, France. Juicy saline berry. $56. click to buy.

Red Wine

Red Wines With a Score Between 9.5 and 10

2021 Bergström Wines Silice Vineyard Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains, Willamette Valley, Oregon. Salty, berry, floral, crystalline $104. click to buy.

Red Wines With a Score Around 9.5

2021 Bergström Wines La Spirale Vineyard Pinot Noir, Ribbon Ridge, Willamette Valley, Oregon. Berry, herb, flowers $95. click to buy.

2017 Biondi-Santi, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy. Stony cherry, cedar, earth, herbs $259. click to buy.

2020 Corison Winery Cabernet Sauvignon, St. Helena, Napa, California. $125. click to buy.

2019 Diamond Creek Vineyards Volcanic Hill Cabernet Sauvignon, Diamond Mountain District, Napa, California. Smooth cherry, tobacco. $333. click to buy.

2019 Diamond Creek Vineyards Three Vineyard Blend Cabernet Sauvignon, Diamond Mountain District, Napa, California. Gorgeous. $500. click to buy.

2020 Domaine Taupenot-Merme Mazoyères Chambertin Grand Cru, Burgundy, France. Velvety, berry, herbs, long, delicate, deep. $312. click to buy.

2018 Fratelli Alessandria Monvigliero, Barolo, Langhe, Piedmont, Italy. Fine, juicy, bright. $97. click to buy.

2020 Lionel Faury Côte-Rôtie, Rhône Valley, France. Salty, blackberry, cassis, stones, fine tannins, great acid. $76. click to buy.

2020 Lucien Le Moine Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru, Burgundy, France. Rich, intense $462. click to buy.

2020 Ornellaia Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany, Italy. Smooth as f*ck. Tasted out of magnum. $274. click to buy.

2018 Penfolds Grange, South Australia. Silky, berry, oak, long $800. click to buy.

2021 Ridge Vineyards Geyserville, Alexander Valley, Sonoma, California. Fresh, juicy, bright, herbs, integrated. $55. click to buy.

2019 Vietti Ravera, Barolo, Langhe, Piedmont, Italy. Dried flowers, pomegranate, tar, earth, tight, needs time, but gorgeously floral. $289. click to buy.

Red Wines With a Score Between 9 and 9.5

2020 Bodega Garzón “Single Vineyard” Tannat, Maldonado, Uruguay. Blackberry, black cherry, citrus peel. $32. click to buy.

2015 Casa da Passarella “Villa Oliveira Vinha das Pedras Altas” Red Blend, Dão, Portugal. $60. click to buy.

2021 Chanin Wine Co. “Sanford & Benedict” Pinot Noir, Sta. Rita Hills, Santa Barbara, California. $50. click to buy.

2020 Corison Winery “Sunbasket Vineyard” Cabernet Sauvignon, St. Helena, Napa, California. $225. click to buy.

2020 Domaine du Couvent “Aux Mazoyères” Charmes Chambertin Grand Cru, Burgundy, France. Rich, berry, dried flowers. $220. click to buy.

2019 Elvio Cogno “Cascina Nuova” Barolo, Langhe, Piedmont, Italy. Caramel, berries, tar, herb $70. click to buy.

2020 Elvio Cogno “Bordini” Barbaresco, Lagnhe, Piedmont, Italy. Tight, berry, dried flowers $65. click to buy.

2022 Fratelli Alessandria Pelaverga, Verduno, Piedmont, Italy. Juicy, salty, delicious. $27. click to buy.

2020 Frédéric Magnien “Aux Mazoyères” Charmes Chambertin Grand Cru, Burgundy, France. Meaty berry, herbs, light grip. $250. click to buy.

2020 Frédéric Magnien “Les Baudes” Chambolle-Musigny Premier Cru, Burgundy, France. Black raspberry, juicy, bright. $150. click to buy.

2019 Le Macchiole “Messorio” Red Blend, Tuscany, Italy. $312. click to buy.

2020 Lionel Faury “Vieilles Vignes” St-Joseph, Rhône Valley, France. Bloody, stony, Blackberry, white pepper, cassis. $51. click to buy.

2020 Lucien Le Moine “Les Baudes”” Chambolle-Musigny Premier Cru, Burgundy, France. Raspberry, meaty. $268. click to buy.

2019 Luigi Baudana “Cerretta” Barolo, Langhe, Piedmont, Italy. $90. click to buy.

2019 Luigi Baudana “Baudana” Barolo, Langhe, Piedmont, Italy. $91. click to buy.

2019 Moric Reserve Blaufränkisch, Burgenland, Austria. Berry, herbal, stony, fine tannins $41. click to buy.

2002 Movia “Veliko Rosso” Red Wine, Goriska Brda, Slovenia. Meaty, red apple skin, berry, cedar, cloudy, ruby. Tasted out of magnum. $135. click to buy.

2020 Suertes del Marqués “Las Suertes” Listán Negro, Valle de La Orotava, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. Struck match, powdered stone, berries, $50. click to buy.

2020 Pášxa Winery “River Rock” Grenache, The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater, Walla Walla Valley, Washington. Smell of muddy rocks baking in the sun. Then fruit. $95. click to buy.

2020 Pepper Bridge Winery Cabernet Sauvignon, Walla Walla, Washington. Juicy bright, cherry, cola. $73. click to buy.

2011 R. López de Heredia “Viña Tondonia Reserva” “Rioja, Spain. Juicy, bright, herbs, nut skin, dried flowers. $60. click to buy.

2019 Terre Rouge & Easton “Sentinel Oak Vineyard Pyramid Block” Syrah, Shenandoah Valley, Amador, Sierra Foothills, California. Iron, blackberry, earth, dried herbs. $52. click to buy.

2019 The Eyrie Vineyards “The Eyrie” Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills, Willamette Valley, Oregon. Juicy, berry, bright, herbs, dried flowers. $80. click to buy.

2019 Vasse Felix “Tom Cullity” Cabernet Sauvignon Malbec, Margaret River, Western Australia. Herbal, bright, juicy, $159. click to buy.

Red Wines With a Score Around 9

2020 Biondi-Santi Rosso di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy. $90. click to buy.

2019 Cadence “Bel Canto Cara Mia Vineyard” Red Wine, Red Mountain, Yakima Valley, Washington. $69. click to buy.

2020 Cadence “Bel Canto Cara Mia Vineyard” Red Wine, Red Mountain, Yakima Valley, Washington. $60. click to buy.

2021 Catena Zapata “Malbec Argentino” Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina. $13. click to buy.

2020 DeLille Cellars “D2” Red Wine, Columbia Valley, Washington. $50. click to buy.

2020 Domaine du Couvent “Champonnet” Gevrey-Chambertin Premier Cru, Burgundy France. $115. click to buy.

2020 Domaine du Couvent “Clos du Couvent Monopole” Gevrey-Chambertin, Burgundy France. $75. click to buy.

2020 Fess Parker Winery & Vineyard “Clone 115” Pinot Noir, Sta. Rita Hills, Santa Barbara, California. $53. click to buy.

2018 Fratelli Alessandria “Barolo del Comune di Verduno” Barolo, Langhe, Piedmont, Italy. $58. click to buy.

2018 Green & Red Vineyard Tip Top Vineyard Zinfandel, Napa Valley, Napa, California. $44. click to buy.

2019 Keenan Winery Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Spring Mountain District, Napa, California. $130. click to buy.

2020 L’Ecole Nº 41 Seven Hills Vineyard Perigee Estate Red Wine, Walla Walla Valley, Washington. $65. click to buy.

2020 L’Ecole Nº 41 Ferguson Vineyard Estate Red Wine, Walla Walla Valley, Washington. $73. click to buy.

2021 Le Macchiole Bolgheri Rosso, Tuscany, Italy. $40. click to buy.

2019 Minus Tide Perli Vineyard Syrah, Mendocino Ridge, Mendocino, California. $39. click to buy.

2018 Minus Tide Valenti Syrah, Anderson Valley, Mendocino, California. $60. click to buy.

2019 Minus Tide Manchester Ridge Vineyard Pinot Noir, Mendocino Ridge, Mendocino, California. $??

2021 Moric Blaufränkisch, Burgenland, Austria. $32. click to buy.

2020 Penfolds Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz, South Australia. Smooth. $69. click to buy.

2020 Pepper Bridge Winery Pepper Bridge Vineyard Red, Walla Walla Valley, Washington. Green herbs, tight, cola, cherry. $??

2020 Rocca Di Montegrossi Chianti Classico, Chianti, Tuscany, Italy. $27. click to buy.

2021 Suertes del Marqués “Cool Red” Red Blend, Canary Islands, Spain. $20. click to buy.

2021 Tablas Creek Esprit de Tablas Red, Adelaida District, Paso Robles, Central Coast, California. $70. click to buy.

2019 Terre Rouge & Easton High Slopes Syrah, Sierra Foothills, CA . $45. click to buy.

2019 Vietti Castiglione, Barolo, Langhe, Piedmont, Italy. $65. click to buy.

2021 Walter Scott Wines Sojeau Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills, Willamette Valley, Oregon. $76. click to buy.

Red Wines With a Score Between 8.5 and 9

2020 Bodega Garzón Balasto, Maldonado, Uruguay

2018 Casa da Passarella Abanico Reserva Red, Dão, Portugal

2021 DeLille Cellars Métier Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, Washington

2020 Frédéric Magnien Clos Marion, Fixin, Burgundy, France

2019 Green & Red Vineyard Heminway Estate Reserve Zinfandel, Napa Valley, California

2020 Petrolo Galatrona Merlot, Val d’Arno di Sopra, Tuscany, Italy

2014 R. Lopez de Heredia Viña Cubillo , Rioja, Spain

2011 R. Lopez de Heredia Viña Bosconia, Rioja, Spain

2018 Rocca Di Montegrossi Geremia, Tuscany, Italy

2019 Storybook Mountain Storybook Mountain Estate Reserve, Napa Valley, California

2018 Storybook Mountain Estate Zinfandel, Napa Valley, California

2019 Terre Rouge & Easton E Zinfandel, Fiddletown, Sierra Foothills, California

2020 Vasse Felix Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia

2022 Zuccardi Valle de Uco Poligonos Malbec, Gualtallary, Mendoza, Argentina

Red Wines With a Score Around 8.5

2022 Do Re Mi Wine Saperavi, Kakheti, Republic of Georgia

2020 Petrolo Torrione, Val d’Arno di Sopra, Tuscany, Italy