Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 10/15/23

Are Library Wines Worth the Investment?

Insider baseball, but interesting.

What Even Is “Fine Wine” Anymore?

Zach explores the hipster collectible.

Staff shortages continue to bite in the wine trade

Maybe we need to start paying people more. Just sayin’.

Not your grandparents’ chianti: The straw-wrapped wine goes high-end.

Dave loves a fiasco.

The Red And The White: Bosnian Wine Shines On The Global Stage

More grapes to taste.

Sonoma wine pros take on a new vineyard that’s extreme in every way

Interesting project.

The Film Somm: Cup Of Salvation Tells The Story Of First Iranian Wine In 43 Years

Very excited to see this film.

Heurigen: Vienna’s hyper-local wine taverns

Why Vienna is the best.

New study suggests climate change patterns are boosting wine quality

Until they don’t.

Entrepreneurs from Valle de Guadalupe clean the Wine Route

Bravo!

The Norwegian way of wine

OMG. Sounds like we gotta go to Norway to buy our Burgundy now.

Wine merchant duped in €95,000 Petrus scam

Don’t take paper money.

Flying winemakers step aside – Deng Zhongxiang is revealing Ningxia’s complex terroir one kilometer at a time.

Great story.

English sparkling wine gets extra fizz from sustainability

The story needs to be more than “we don’t ship it anywhere.”

The ancient ways of natural wine are finding new fans

Natural wine in the AP news. Wow.

Meet Some of the Black Women Taking Up Space in France’s Wine Regions

Three nice profiles.

Turning the Tables on Julia Coney

This is Julia’s week, apparently!

At new Berkeley winery, California wines harmonize with Japanese cuisine

New kid on the block.

Malu Lambert: Does Cape Rosé lack identity?

Does it need identity?

Fintan Kerr: In praise of New Wave Grenache

There are some brilliant examples in South Africa.

Devil’s Advocate – Is It Time for the Wine Capsule To Go?

Long past time.

Bachelorette parties are descending onto Napa, whether wineries like it or not

The bane of many a winery’s existence.

The Early History of Bordeaux and Rioja

Charles Leary digs deep into history.

Retailers agree to reduce bottle weights

Excellent news.

Rioja On The Rocks

An “internecine power struggle” says Tim Atkin.

Alder Yarrow on how the wine industry can stay relevant

I did an interview recently.

Devil’s Advocate: It’s the Million-Litre Question. What Should Happen to Australia’s Excess Wine?

Drain the lake, says Robert.

Glamorous or Gimmicky: What Can We Learn From Aging Wines in the Sea?

Funny how everyone thinks this is a new thing.

Bordeaux arrests made for employing under-age harvest worker

Exploitation of migrants is not ok.

At Long Last, Grenache Is a Rising Star. Here’s Why

Rising? I guess because Châteaneuf was never hot?

DOC Rioja recommends moratorium on new vine planting

Rebalancing….

Organic and Biodynamic Is Not Enough – Sustainability and the Wine Industry

Excellent piece.