Shifting Climate Alters Prime Vine Locations In Burgundy

Tom Mullen goes below the surface.

How bad wine comes about

In South Africa.

The Rise of Low-intervention Winemaking

Less intervention, more soul.

Top Santa Cruz Mountains winery survives fire, but owner’s home destroyed

A lost home, but Big Basin Vineyards stands, miraculously.

In California’s Wine Country, a Familiar Threat of Smoke and Flame

“Used to the danger?” We can’t ever get used to it.

Champagne Pushed into Uncharted Territory

How much is enough?

Long Forgotten, France’s Beaujolais Wine Is Back and Better Than Ever

Well, forgotten by some. Not by others.

What makes wines from these European islands so unique?

Let’s go! To any of these. Please.

Wineries Harvest while Wine Country Burns

It’s tough out there.

California Fires Threaten Napa, Sonoma and Other Wine Regions During Harvest

Spectator’s version of the same story.

Jeanne Vito – a spiritual return to Africa

Must read article. An amazing story.

Hospitality Is What Can Save Restaurants. But Uncertainty Is Destroying Them.

Important article.

How Napa wineries are gearing up to survive

Elin runs down the hurdles to clear.

Anson: Inside the French Foreign Legion’s Provence vineyard

Super cool story.

How Bay Area locals are combating wine’s overwhelmingly white makeup

Funding BIPOC wine education.

The New Cava Isn’t Called Cava

And it’s gooooood.

There’s More to German Wine Than Riesling

Eric Asimov picks some winners.

What About the Workers? Why Wine Certifications Don’t Go Far Enough

Monty Waldin talks sustainability.

Roaming Through Lanzarote’s Otherworldly Vineyards

Photo essay of some great terroir. On the top of my wine bucket list.

Baja and Beyond: Everything You Need to Know About Mexican Wine

A solid primer.

Is This the End of Australia’s Free Wine Tastings?

Seems like it’s inevitable.

Hennessey Fire threatens 130-year-old family-run Napa vineyard

In the heart of the destruction.

Napa and Sonoma Contend with Wildfires as Harvest Begins

Horrific scenes.

Rosé could be the solution to wildfire smoke damage in California vineyards

The world’s most expensive rosé: Napa Valley Cabernet.

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Cork Taint

Sean Sullivan offers an overview of the scourge.

The pandemic pivot for wineries

Pivot or die.

Why Georgia’s wines need a dose of reality

Not the only wine region that needs one.

Are some grapes doomed to be second rate?

Better with cassis, says Robert Joseph.

Spain’s vineyards destroy record harvest as wine sales crash

Covid crash.

Size Doesn’t Matter: Putting a Traditional Grape Growing Theory to the Test

Smaller grapes aren’t necessarily better.

Changes Made to Chile’s Vineyards ‘Will Take 50 Years to Show Results.’

Generations.

Judge Finds Winemakers’ Defamation Suit Against Blogger Hollow

Philip James tries to suppress free speech and loses.

Hangover Cure Successfully Tested on Drunk Subjects in Finland

This sounds promising.

R.H. Drexel: The Days of Wine and Rogan

Podcasts and wine recommendations.

Five places to buy French vineyards on a budget

‘Cuz that’s what we’re all shopping for right now, right?

Scientists crack mystery of how Spain’s prized albariño wine came to be

Fully autochthonous.

TTB Warns of ‘Increasing Number’ of Health Claims in Alcohol Ads

A friendly warning before crackdown?