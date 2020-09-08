Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Spanish grape growers halt their harvest strike

Crisis unfolding.

Smoke Exposure Quandary: Some Wineries Not Taking Grapes Without Lab Tests Amid Testing Backlog

Everyone is nervous.

Finding the Heart of Zinfandel

Eric Asimov goes searching.

Aided by Modern Ingenuity, a Taste of Ancient Judean Dates

Do wine grapes next!!

Overstating terroir: the effacing of the vigneron

A lengthy argument, but not fully compelling.

Tinashe Nyamudoka – from Zim somm to winemaker

Great story!

Insisting on schist

I love me some Cebene.

The best wine photographs of the year

Some nice images here.

CAWG Statement on Smoke Exposure Events, Winegrapes and Wineries

Grape growers are hurting because wineries are scared.

Texas Wineries Form a Political Action Committee to Save the Industry

I hope politics and economics doesn’t outweigh safety.

Colorado’s Wine and Cannabis Industries Reel from Wildfire Smoke and Ash

Not just California burning.

Chablis’ Tale of Tariffs and Climate Change

Blake Gray talks to the Chablis Commission.

US wineries cannot sue for bad reviews

A free-speech victory.

Op-Ed: Pouring wine as Napa burns: Between the fires and the pandemic, who will visit when we reopen?

A wine industry worker worries about the future.

California Heatwave Leaves Grape Growers Sweating

Fire season ain’t over yet.

Canada’s wild west: British Columbia wines

Andrew Jefford offers his thoughts.

A Blessing and a Curse: Embracing the Complex Variety of Wines from California’s Santa Barbara County

Matt Kettmann surveys his back yard.

Petite Sirah, one of California’s most maligned wines, gets a lighter, better makeover

Esther Mobley talks Mountain Tides.

Q&A: Sarah Heller MW

Painting tasting notes.

Chilean Vineyards Recognize Potential In Amphora-Aged Wines

Experimentation continues.

Amateur firefighters are bulldozing their way through the California blazes, but some of the professionals don’t seem too pleased.

Damned if you do, burned if you don’t.

What does it mean for a wine to taste like it’s ‘supposed to’?

Building on Mountain Tides.

Survey Finds Scant Interest in Wine Ingredients, Grape Growing

That’s one way to read the data. Another is that 59% of wine consumers want to know.

Alain Voge, the Enterprising Rhône Vintner Who Revived Cornas, Dies at 81

RIP to a legend.

US Wine: the Shipping News

The state of the states.

In California’s Wine Country, Undocumented Grape Pickers Forced to Work in Fire Evacuation Zones

The headline is sensationalist, but the article is a deep look at a tough situation.

A Bordeaux Producer’s Commitment To A 100% Old Vine Petit Verdot Wine

Catherine Todd on Ch. Belle-Vue

Some of Napa’s oldest Cabernet vines destroyed in Hennessey Fire

Volker Eisele vineyards burn, but winery survives.