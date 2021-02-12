follow: search
February 12, 2021 Vinography Images

Vinography Images: Tight Squeeze

topping barrels

A cellar worker replaces a barrel bung after topping up at the Kistler winery in the town of Forestville. One of Sonoma’s most famous wineries, and one of California’s most revered Chardonnay producers, Kister was founded in 1978 by Steve Kistler and Mark Bixler. Steve retired in 2017, leaving the project in the hands of winemaker Jason Kesner.

INSTRUCTIONS:
Download this image by right-clicking on the image and selecting “save link as” or “save target as” and then select the desired location on your computer to save the image. Mac users can also just click the image to open the full-size view and drag that to their desktops.

To set the image as your desktop wallpaper, Mac users should follow these instructions, while PC users should follow these.

ORDER THE BOOK:
The work of photographer Jimmy Hayes can be further appreciated in his forthcoming monograph, Veritas, which will be published in 2021 by Abrams Books / Cameron + Company. Pre-order the book from the Abrams web site.

PRINTS:
Fine art prints of this image and others are available from Jimmy Hayes Photography.

ABOUT VINOGRAPHY IMAGES:
Vinography regularly features images for readers’ personal use as desktop backgrounds or screen savers. We hope you enjoy them. Please respect the copyright on these images. These images are not to be reposted on any website or blog without the express permission of the photographer.

Tags:, , , , ,

Related posts:

the dark land
January 29, 2021 Vinography Images

Vinography Images: The Dark Land

Posts rise out of the dark brush of a vineyard near Porseleinberg in Swartland, South Africa. Literally translating as “black

Read More
A foggy eden
January 22, 2021 Vinography Images

Vinography Images: A Foggy Eden

January fog blankets the Eden Rift Vineyard in Hollister, 95 miles south of San Francisco. Eden Rift is a relatively

Read More