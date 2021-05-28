A pair of hands (and palate) hard at work doing cooper trials at Favia Wines in Napa. Cooper trials involve tasting the same wine aged in different barrels made by different cooperages. One of the more personal and subtle aspects of winemaking, winemakers often develop strong feelings about which barrels are suited for the fruit from specific vineyard sites. Favia Wines is the personal label of consulting winemaker Andy Erickson and his wife Annie Favia.

