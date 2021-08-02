Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Understanding Brett and Its Divisive Impact on Wine

A primer on barnyard. But check out that illustration.

Homemade Wine Finds a New Audience: Millennials

Not just your uncle’s garage anymore.

Taste a Red That Brightens Everything Around It

Loving Carignan, even without the “e.”

Gallo and Grahm: Wine’s Marvel Team-up

An interesting partnership, to be sure.

German Winemakers’ Underwater Escape

More tales from the devastation.

Chile to form organic wine growers’ association

Very interesting.

Farm Bureau Sponsored Wildfire Insurance Legislation Signed by Governor Newsom

This is potentially huge news.

How Burgundy is aped by Lugana Riservas and Bardolino reds

I don’t agree with the “aped” concept in general, but love these wines.

Star Sommelier Is Charged With Setting Outdoor Dining Sheds on Fire

Shocking and very sad.

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema tried her hand as winery intern in Sonoma County

Pretty damn cool.

By the Bottle: Walter Speller

Lots of Italian wine talk when these two gents get together.

How well are recent white Burgundy vintages ageing?

Generally pretty well, says Sarah Marsh.

Batàr than the rest

A wine I had never heard of until this article.

Wine’s role in economic empowerment

Always a good thing.

Ahr: Winegrowers in the Aftermath of the Flood

More on the aftermath.

Wines from the Indian Subcontinent: The Nashik Valley in Maharashtra

A primer.

A Burgundy Wine Producer: Surviving Tariffs, Covid And 40% Loss Of Yields

How it started, how it’s going.

Black vintners say securing capital their biggest challenge

This shouldn’t be the hardest thing.

Thieves target Newsom-owned wine shop in break-in attempt

Yes, but did they know it was Newsom’s shop?

NFTs, emoji apps, Instagram magazines: Will wacky projects help winemaker Dan Petroski sell wine?

The jury is still out. But if anyone can, Dan can.

California Wine Country Rebuilds as Threats Persist

Eric Asimov on the slow pain in California.

Ancient Roman Shipwreck Loaded With Wine Amphorae Found Off Sicilian Coast

Who doesn’t love a story about shipwrecks, treasure, and wine?

German ‘flood wine’ sold to combat fallout of flood disaster

We should all buy Flood Wine.

IWSC Market Insight: the Chinese wine market

Wonky research, but I find this stuff fascinating.

Champagne Growers Vote to Change Century-Old Rule, Will Allow Vines to Be Spaced Farther Apart

Finding the climate change angle hard to swallow here.

Sula — the most visited winery in the world

2000 people a day is a lot of winery visits.

Changing Ways for Oregon Wine

And for wine everywhere.

Can Sweet Wine’s U.S. Image Be Rehabilitated?

I’ll believe it when I see it.

The rise of Georgian wine: unbottling an 8,000-year-old tradition

Get thee some Rikatsiteli