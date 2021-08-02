Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
Understanding Brett and Its Divisive Impact on Wine
A primer on barnyard. But check out that illustration.
Homemade Wine Finds a New Audience: Millennials
Not just your uncle’s garage anymore.
Taste a Red That Brightens Everything Around It
Loving Carignan, even without the “e.”
Gallo and Grahm: Wine’s Marvel Team-up
An interesting partnership, to be sure.
German Winemakers’ Underwater Escape
More tales from the devastation.
Chile to form organic wine growers’ association
Very interesting.
Farm Bureau Sponsored Wildfire Insurance Legislation Signed by Governor Newsom
This is potentially huge news.
How Burgundy is aped by Lugana Riservas and Bardolino reds
I don’t agree with the “aped” concept in general, but love these wines.
Star Sommelier Is Charged With Setting Outdoor Dining Sheds on Fire
Shocking and very sad.
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema tried her hand as winery intern in Sonoma County
Pretty damn cool.
By the Bottle: Walter Speller
Lots of Italian wine talk when these two gents get together.
How well are recent white Burgundy vintages ageing?
Generally pretty well, says Sarah Marsh.
Batàr than the rest
A wine I had never heard of until this article.
Wine’s role in economic empowerment
Always a good thing.
Ahr: Winegrowers in the Aftermath of the Flood
More on the aftermath.
Wines from the Indian Subcontinent: The Nashik Valley in Maharashtra
A primer.
A Burgundy Wine Producer: Surviving Tariffs, Covid And 40% Loss Of Yields
How it started, how it’s going.
Black vintners say securing capital their biggest challenge
This shouldn’t be the hardest thing.
Thieves target Newsom-owned wine shop in break-in attempt
Yes, but did they know it was Newsom’s shop?
NFTs, emoji apps, Instagram magazines: Will wacky projects help winemaker Dan Petroski sell wine?
The jury is still out. But if anyone can, Dan can.
California Wine Country Rebuilds as Threats Persist
Eric Asimov on the slow pain in California.
Ancient Roman Shipwreck Loaded With Wine Amphorae Found Off Sicilian Coast
Who doesn’t love a story about shipwrecks, treasure, and wine?
German ‘flood wine’ sold to combat fallout of flood disaster
We should all buy Flood Wine.
IWSC Market Insight: the Chinese wine market
Wonky research, but I find this stuff fascinating.
Champagne Growers Vote to Change Century-Old Rule, Will Allow Vines to Be Spaced Farther Apart
Finding the climate change angle hard to swallow here.
Sula — the most visited winery in the world
2000 people a day is a lot of winery visits.
Changing Ways for Oregon Wine
And for wine everywhere.
Can Sweet Wine’s U.S. Image Be Rehabilitated?
I’ll believe it when I see it.
The rise of Georgian wine: unbottling an 8,000-year-old tradition
Get thee some Rikatsiteli