Old vines make better wines. Like so many broad generalizations in the wine industry, that’s a verifiably false statement. Plenty of bad wine gets made from old vines all over the world.

However, it can confidently and unequivocally be said that older vines bring something special to the wines they produce. In the hands of a competent grower and winemaker, ancient vines produce wines with qualities unattainable by younger vines, no matter how well-tended.

Balance and complexity are perhaps the two most often cited characteristics of fruit (and wines) made from very old vines. Farmers will often speak of vines’ resilience and their seeming self-regulation in the face of whatever the vintage throws at them.

Some winemakers swear that all other things being equal, older vines naturally ripen and produce more flavor at lower sugar levels than younger vines. Others simply shrug and say, “they’re different.”

Du Bois Boerdery, Chenin Blanc planted in 1966, Stellenbosch. Photo by Danie Nel.

Having tasted wines made from older vines and younger vines from the same site (same vintage, same winemaking protocols) I can say that my anecdotal experience supports the claim that there’s something special and more complex about wines made from older vines, provided they’re made with care.

That’s why I go out of my way to taste old-vine wines whenever I get the opportunity.

On my recent press trip to South Africa, I spent almost an entire day at the Cape Wine 2022 tradeshow seeking out and tasting wines from some of the country’s oldest vineyard sites.

I scampered around the massive trade show floor, raising a few eyebrows when I showed up at various booths asking to taste one and only one of their wines, and then after a word of thanks, dashing to the next booth. It was great fun.

In this endeavor, I was also helped by the folks at the Old Vines Project, who had a booth where one could taste 15 or 20 old-vine wines at a sitting, and who also have a web database listing 292 old-vine wines from South Africa that can be sorted and filtered by their vineyard planting dates among other criteria.

The Old Vine Project

Viticulturalist Rosa Kruger, the founder of the Old Vine Project, came to her chosen craft first by way of journalism, an unfinished legal degree, and apple farming. After being told in 1998 that the farm where she was living might be suitable for grapevines, she persuaded some viticulture professors at Stellenbosch University to give her some pointers, and launched herself into growing wine grapes.

Essentially self-taught, Kruger was not only successful enough with her own vineyards to encourage a newfound passion, she rapidly found that others were willing to pay her for assistance with their plots of vines. While spending some time working as a viticulturalist for several other South African wine estates, Kruger was asked in 2002 by Stellenbosch University to help them catalog the oldest vineyards in the country.

Rosa Kruger

By 2005, word had gotten out about the ‘old-vine lady’ and Kruger was getting calls from farmers and wineries wanting to let her know about their old plots of vines. Around this time, a young winemaker named Eben Sadie was getting ready to strike out on his own, and he had a vision for making wines from old, heritage vineyards. Kruger pointed him to some of the best sites she knew, and in 2006, Sadie debuted his “Mev Kirsten” Chenin Blanc to an unprecedented level of critical acclaim.

Other winemakers soon followed in Sadie’s footsteps, beating a path to Kruger’s door and leaving with phone numbers for growers and their gnarled old vines. As farmers learned that the young winemakers dispatched by Kruger were willing to pay much higher sums for grapes than the local co-op, Kruger learned of still more vineyard sites, many neglected and barely alive.

In the knotted arms of these ancient vines, Kruger found her true calling.

In 2014 Kruger launched a website attempting to catalog South Africa’s oldest vineyard sites that quickly morphed into the official Old Vine Project, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to saving and preserving South Africa’s old vineyards.

By 2018, with the help of a philanthropic grant, the organization launched the world’s first heritage vineyard certification program, which permits South African wineries that own verified old vines to use an official seal on their bottles indicating that the wine comes from a heritage vineyard.

While not universally adopted by growers, some of whom can’t be bothered to certify their vineyards and purchase the stickers for their bottles, the program has seen widespread and enthusiastic adoption by the industry as a whole.

Pinotage vines planted in 1953 at Bellvue Estate

What Is An Old Vine?

No universal definition for “old” exists in the wine industry. No legal parameters have been established for the use of the phrase “old vines,” “vecchie vini,” or “vieilles vignes” on wine bottles around the world.

What we do know, however, is that the typical cycle of vineyard replanting in the modern era runs to about 30 years. This is to say, by the time vineyards get to be about 35 years old, most commercially-oriented wineries both big and small are typically starting to rip them out and replant.

After about 30 years, depending on the grape variety, a vine will decrease the amount of fruit it produces. As vines age into their second and third decades, they also become more susceptible to disease, which can further impact yields. While some growers are willing to accept lower yields in exchange for what they see as an increase in quality, many cannot afford to.

A.A. Badenhorst’s Raaigras Grenache vineyard planted in 1952, Paardeberg.

Given that the generally accepted commercial lifespan of a vine in the modern era is about 25-35 years, it seems safe to call any vine that’s been around for more 35 years “old,” which is presumably how the Old Vine Project settled on 35 years as its standard for official designation.

Using this cutoff, it is estimated that only around 8650 acres of South Africa’s roughly 230,000 total acres of grapevines qualify for the designation.

Inspiring an Industry to Think Differently

It’s hard to over-state the impact that Kruger has had on the South African wine scene. In many ways, her efforts have helped to shape the rebirth of an industry struggling to recover from the apartheid era, and injected a sense of (well-deserved) national pride in the viticultural history of the Cape.

Cataloging old vineyards was merely the first necessary step. By leading an ever-growing cadre of younger winemakers to ancient vineyard sites, Kruger began the virtuous cycle that has led to the preservation and rehabilitation of these viticultural treasures.

Convincing people to make and celebrate wines from heritage vineyards isn’t the endgame, however.

In 2020 the Old Vine Project launched its Heritage Selections effort, which involves propagating cuttings from many of the country’s oldest vineyard sites in an attempt to preserve unique clonal material.

Many of the winemakers I spoke with on my recent visit believe that the region’s 360-year-old history of winegrowing, much of it in relative isolation, has resulted in unique clones of everything from Semillon Gris to Pinotage to Chenin Blanc, most with unique characteristics that are worth preserving, including some that remain mysteriously virus-free compared to European clones.

Indeed, in 2020 the main winegrowing association of the Loire Valley, InterLoire, sampled many of the best Chenin Blanc vineyards in South Africa and reported their analysis confirming that South Africa has Chenin Blanc selections that are now extinct in France.

InterLoire has now planted a library vineyard with those selections in France with the hopes of preserving that plant material.

Thick trunks of Pinotage vines at Bellvue, planted 1953.

“It’s not just about keeping old vineyards alive,” says André Morgenthal, Old Vines Project Manager since 2016. “We need to plant to grow old. We don’t fully understand how some of these vines have survived as long as they have. Climate change didn’t just start recently, and yet here they are. It’s survival of the fittest, we think. Everyone is exploring climate resistant plant material but some of the best might be right here under our noses.”

To that end, the Old Vine Project has recently begun planting its own vineyard, on an old rooibos farm in the Skurfburg area of Swartland, that Kruger and Morgenthal hope will become something of a “Mother Block” for widespread propagation.

Filled with clean cuttings from many of South Africa’s oldest vineyards, it will be both a research project and a nursery for studying, preserving, and sharing the country’s unique vine stock. Morgenthal expects the material, and a growing body of knowledge about how to farm for longevity, to be available for others to use starting in five or six years.

A Delicious Window to the Past

Pretty much everyone I know who writes about and tastes wine for a living agrees that old vines are something special. There’s now even a worldwide conference dedicated to them as well as an effort to make a global database cataloging old vine sites in every region around the world.

Wines made from ancient vines provide us a unique and romantic way of interacting with the past. With remarkable ease, sipping a wine made from 120-year-old vines can feel like a connection to something profound, an experience that somehow escapes the brief confines of our own life to touch threads of existence more durable than our own.

The complexity, character, and personality of wines made from old vines are simply different than those made from younger plants. In some ways, the fact that we don’t know the reason for this difference makes it all the more precious.

We don’t know what it is that we are tasting when we taste the difference that 80 years of rooting in the earth provides. But we do know these wines are different, and for many of us, quite special, not to mention rare.

I hope you enjoy my tasting odyssey through the old vineyards of South Africa, and will seek out some of these wines for the treasures that they are.

Ou Bosstok Chenin Blanc at L’Ormarins photographed by Gideon Nel.

Originally planted in 1964 in Swartland this vineyard was thencarefully removed and replanted in Franschhoek in 2007 and 2008.

Tasting Notes

Many of these wines are made in minute quantities, and consequently see very little export. I’ve hunted down as many online buying opportunities as I could find, but I’m sad to say many are only available in South Africa (at shockingly low prices), though a few more do make it to Europe than the US.

Planted Before 1900

2021 Sadie Family Wines “‘t Voetpad” White Blend, Swartland, Western Cape, South Africa

Pale greenish gold in the glass, this wine smells of sea air, unripe apples, and white flowers. In the mouth, the wine shimmers electrically with incredible floral qualities layered over peach, pear, apple, and candied grapefruit. There’s an intense salinity to the wine that makes the salivary glands positively gush without restraint. With phenomenal complexity and utter gulpability, this wine all but grabs you by the lapels and forces you to drink it down to the last drop. A field blend of white grape varieties, including Semillon, Semillon Gris, Palomino, Chenin Blanc, and Muscat. Whole-bunch pressed into old oak foudres. The oldest vines date to 1887, with younger plantings around the turn of the century and into the 20s. Aged in old oak foudres. Score: a perfect 10. Cost: $100. click to buy.

2017 Daschbosch “Gevonden Hanepoot” Muscat d’Alexandria, Breedekloof, Western Cape, South Africa

Medium yellow-gold in the glass, this wine smells of wildflower honey, caramel, and marmalade. In the mouth, intense honey and marmalade flavors have a stunning caramel and butterscotch quality that sings through a long finish that lasts for minutes. Amazing, intense, and with fantastic acidity that keeps this very sweet wine from being cloying. The low-trained grapes get a bit burned by the sun reflecting from sandy soils. They are hand harvested and crushed into a small press and left for 48 hours. Fermentation starts naturally. The wine is then pressed and fortified. Vines planted in 1883, but registered as 1900 (the farthest back that official vine records in the country go). 17.5% alcohol. Score: around 9.5. Cost: $19.

2020 Leeu Passant “Wellington Old Vines Basson” Cinsault, Wellington, Western Cape, South Africa

Medium garnet in the glass, this wine smells of flowers (fresh and dried) and aromatic herbs. In the mouth, bright berry flavors mix with culinary herbs, dried flowers, citrus peel, and earth. Fleecy tannins flex their muscles through the finish as notes of citrus peel and herbs linger for a long time. Excellent acidity and stony minerality. 100% whole cluster, this wine spends 20 months in 500-liter neutral oak barrels. Vines planted in 1900 in the deep alluvial sands of Wellington, this is the oldest registered red wine vineyard in South Africa. Score: around 9. Cost: $60. click to buy.

Planted between 1900 and 1925

2019 Boekenhoutskloof Semillon, Franschhoek, Western Cape, South Africa

Palest gold in the glass, this wine smells of struck match, sea air, and bee pollen. In the mouth, gorgeous bee pollen and wet chalkboard mix with struck match, seawater, lemon peel, and lemon pith. Salty, delicious, and stupendously mineral. Includes a little fruit from vines planted in 1942 and 1936, but the majority of the vines were planted in 1902. Includes 2% of Muscat also planted in 1902. A third of the wine ferments in concrete eggs, the rest in French barrique spending 14 months on the fine lees. Whole-bunch pressed and never sulfured until just before bottling. No malolactic. 13.5% alcohol. Score: around 9.5. Cost: $55. click to buy.

2019 Rickety Bridge “The Pilgrimage” Semillon, Franschhoek, Western Cape, South Africa

Pale greenish-gold in the glass, this wine smells of lemon pith, bee pollen, and wet chalkboard. In the mouth, wonderfully mineral notes of white sage, citrus pith, crushed quartz, and lemon blossom are positively crystalline. Fantastic acidity and a faint tannic grip. Mouthwatering. 100% whole bunch, fermented and aged in big oak foudres. Planted in 1905. 12.5% alcohol. 2000 bottles made. Score: between 9 and 9.5. Cost: $35.

2021 Wildeberg Semillon, Franschhoek, Western Cape, South Africa

Light yellow gold in the glass, this wine smells of apples, pears, lemon peel, and wet chalkboard. In the mouth, intense, vibrant acidity makes for a neon-yellow combination of lemon peel, bee pollen, green apple, wet stones, and a touch of pear. Electric lemon pith and zest linger in the finish with a hint of grapefruit. A field blend of vines planted in 1905, but mostly Semillon. 4498 bottles made. Score: around 9.5. Cost: $23. click to buy.

2020 Wildeberg Semillon, Franschhoek, Western Cape, South Africa

Pale greenish gold in the glass, this wine smells of wet chalkboard and citrus pith, star fruit, and green apple. In the mouth, pulverized stone and wet chalkboard mix with hints of star fruit, winter melon, and lemon cucumber. Fantastic acidity. Planted in 1905. Score: around 9.5. Cost: $23. click to buy.

2021 Rickety Bridge “The 1905” Skin Contact Semillon Gris, Franschhoek, Western Cape, South Africa

Pale peachy orange in the glass, this wine smells of bee pollen, nectarines, and citrus peel. In the mouth, bright citrus peel and crushed quartz flavors vibrate across the palate for a long time thanks to great acidity. Left on the skins for 12 days, pressed in a small basket press, fermented and aged in barrel. 11% alcohol. Vines planted in 1905. Score: between 9 and 9.5. Cost: $??. Not yet released.

2021 Sadie Family Wines “Mev Kirsten” Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, Western Cape, South Africa

Palest gold in the glass, this wine smells of white flowers, lemon pith, and Asian pear. In the mouth, brilliant lemon pith and lemon oil mix with pear and Asian pear flavors, with hints of pear skin. Deeply mineral, with yellow herbs and wet chalkboard lingering through a long finish. Utterly stupendous. Whole-bunch pressed into old oak casks. Oldest Chenin Blanc vineyard in South Africa, planted in 1905, with some vines dating between 1905 and 1946. Score: between 9.5 and 10. Cost: $175. click to buy.

Planted Between 1925 and 1949

2020 Black Water “Pleasure Garden” Palomino, Robertson, Western Cape, South Africa

Light yellow gold in the glass, this wine smells of honeysuckle and a touch of yellow herbs. In the mouth, tangy lemon oil and pickled lemon rind mix with nice stony minerality and a hint of salinity. Vines planted in 1927. 60% fermented in concrete egg, 20% on skins, 20% on barrel. Aged in a combination of oak and concrete. 12.6% alcohol. Score: between 8.5 and 9. Cost: $??

2020 Old Road Wines “Grand-Mère” Semillon, Franschhoek, Western Cape, South Africa

Pale yellow-gold in the glass, this wine smells of lemon pith and yellow herbs. In the mouth, deeply mineral notes of liquid stone, lemon pith, lemon oil, and bee pollen have a faintly waxy quality with notes of crushed shells and struck match lingering in the finish. Great acidity. La Colline vineyard was planted in 1936. This wine is a blend of Semillon and Semillon Gris, an odd mutation that originates in South Africa. Aged in old oak and amphora. Score: between 9 and 9.5. Cost: $40.

2020 Imvini Wethu “Old Vine” Red Blend, Western Cape, South Africa

Light to medium garnet in color, this wine smells of berries and herbs and a touch of flowers. In the mouth, bright and juicy flavors of boysenberry and huckleberry have a fantastic bright acidity and depth. Lightly grippy tannins. Notes of citrus peel and flowers linger in the finish. A blend of 70% Cinsault and 30% Pinotage. Vines planted between 1936 and 1977. 13.5% alcohol. Score: between 9 and 9.5. Cost: $??

2021 Damascene Semillon, Franschhoek, Western Cape, South Africa

Pale yellow gold in the glass, this wine smells of candied lemon peel, lemon oil, and white flowers. In the mouth, gorgeous mineral and saline flavors of candied lemon peel, white flowers, and wet pavement sizzle with excellent acidity. Stunning and silky but deeply stony. Vines planted in 1942. 13.5% alcohol. Score: around 9.5. Cost: $??

2021 Kaapzicht “The 1947” Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, Western Cape, South Africa

Light yellow gold in the glass with green highlights, this wine smells of lemon pith, a hint of poached pear, wet chalkboard, and white flowers. In the mouth, fantastically saline flavors of lemon pith, Asian pear, aromatic herbs, and wet chalkboard have outstanding acidity and great depth and length. Light grip. Electrifying. Vines planted in 1947. 13.5% alcohol. 1800 bottles made. Score: around 9.5. Cost: $65. click to buy.

Planted Between 1950 and 1959

2021 Bosman Family Vineyards “Optenhorst” Chenin Blanc, Wellington, Western Cape, South Africa

Light greenish gold in the glass, this wine smells of lemon curd and lemon zest with a hint of yellow herbs. In the mouth, lemon and wet stones mix with citrus pith and a touch of bee pollen. Aged 50% in concrete and 50% in old wood. Vines planted in 1952 (third-oldest extant Chenin in the country). 13% alcohol. Score: between 8.5 and 9. Cost: $42. click to buy.

2018 Bellvue Estate “1953” Pinotage, Stellenbosch, Western Cape, South Africa

Dark garnet in the glass, this wine smells of dark cherries, a touch of mocha, and a touch of smoke. In the mouth, fleecy tannins wrap around a core of black cherry and raspberry fruit, shot through with woodsmoke and dried herbs. Good acidity, but the tannins dry the mouth through the finish. 14% alcohol. Vines planted in 1953. Score: between 8 and 8.5. Cost: $??

2020 Fuselage “Staggerwing Old Vines” Cinsault, Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa

Light to medium garnet in the glass, this wine smells of berries, herbs, and citrus oil. In the mouth, juicy citrus peel and citrus oil mix with red berries, herbs, and a faint creaminess. 13.5% alcohol. Vines planted in 1954. Score: between 8.5 and 9. Cost: $??

2021 A.A. Badenhorst “Ramnasgras” Cinsault, Swartland, Western Cape, South Africa

Light garnet in color, this wine smells of flowers, forest berries, and aromatic herbs. In the mouth, fleecy tannins wrap around a crunchy core of forest berries, aromatic herbs, flowers, and pulverized rock. Excellent acidity and length. Vines planted in 1954. 11.5% alcohol. Score: between 9 and 9.5. Cost: $55. click to buy.

2021 Rickety Bridge “Paulina’s Reserve” Cinsault, Franschhoek, Western Cape, South Africa

Light to medium garnet in the glass, this wine smells of flowers, huckleberries, and boysenberries. In the mouth, bright and juicy flavors of boysenberry, dried culinary herbs, and sawdust are wrapped in leathery tannins. Excellent acidity and nice dried flower and herb notes in the finish. Ages 6 months in neutral oak. Vines planted in 1954. 13% alcohol. Score: between 8.5 and 9. Cost: $40. click to buy.

2017 Meerendal “Heritage Block” Pinotage, Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa

Dark garnet in the glass, this wine smells of raisins and dark cherry fruit. In the mouth, hints of mocha and wood mix with black cherry, earth, and dried flowers. Thick, muscular tannins. Bitter earth lingers in the finish. Vines planted in 1955. 14% alcohol. Score: around 8.5. Cost: $35.

2021 Savage Wines “Never Been Asked to Dance” Chenin Blanc, Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa

Palest gold in the glass, this wine smells of grapefruit pith and grapefruit juice. In the mouth, electrically bright, crystalline mineral flavors of lemon and grapefruit, quince and crushed stones sizzle with acidity. Yellow herbs linger through a looooong saline finish. Planted in 1956. Score: around 9.5. Cost: $??

2020 Ken Forrester “Terre Noire” Chenin Blanc, Swartland, Western Cape, South Africa

Pale greenish gold in the glass, this wine smells of flinty green apple and pear and hints of pink grapefruit. In the mouth, zippy mineral flavors of grapefruit, pear, and wet chalkboard mix with a hint of yellow herbs. Citrus pith lingers through the long finish. Very mineral. Great acidity. Fermented in old oak. 13% alcohol. Vineyards planted in 1959. Score: between 9 and 9.5. Cost: $??

Planted Between 1960 and 1969

2021 Andrea Mullineux and Leeau “Cape Winemakers Guild ” Semillon Gris, Swartland, Western Cape, South Africa

Pale greenish gold in the glass, this wine smells of peaches, lemons, pears, and aromatic yellow herbs with just a hint of struck flint. In the mouth, silky fresh flavors of peach, pear, lemon, and wet stones have a gorgeous salty quality and faint tannic grip. Outstanding. Planted in 1960. Score: between 9 and 9.5. Cost: $130.

2021 Fairview “Bloemcool Ploegperd” Chenin Blanc, Piekenierskloof, Western Cape, South Africa

Palest gold on the glass, this wine smells of white flowers and white pear. In the mouth, the wine is wonderfully mineral, with wet stones, white flowers, and hints of Asian pear and winter melon. Excellent acidity and a light tannic grip. Vines planted in 1962. Mostly Chenin with a touch of Palomino. 13.5% alcohol. Score: around 9. Cost: $??

2022 Craven Wines Cinsault, Stellenbosch, Western Cape, South Africa

Light garnet in the glass, this wine smells of berries and herbs, strawberry, and boysenberry. In the mouth, juicy crunchy boysenberry and strawberry flavors mix with floral and herbal notes. Lightly tannic grip, fantastic acidity, faintly saline. 12% alcohol. 40 to 60-year-old bush vines planted in deep sand. Spends a week in concrete on the skins, pressed off, and then put back in concrete until bottling. Score: between 9 and 9.5. Cost: $25. click to buy.

2021 Sadie Family Wines “Pofadder” Cinsault, Swartland, Western Cape, South Africa

Light garnet in the glass, this wine is incredibly aromatic, with an amazing floral perfume wafting out of the glass mixed with berries and herbs. In the mouth, flavors of berries, fresh flowers, and herbs are sizzling with incredibly bright acidity and mouthwateringly saline in their complexion. Faint grippy tannins and hints of bergamot linger in the finish. Fermented 50% whole cluster, in concrete tanks, and then transferred to old oak casks for aging. Vines planted in 1967. Score: between 9.5 and 10. Cost: $80. click to buy.

2021 David and Nadia “Hoë-Steen” Chenin Blanc, Swartland, Western Cape, South Africa

Pale gold in the glass, this wine smells of wet stones, pears, and herbs. In the mouth, silky textured flavors of quince, pear, and grapefruit are bright with excellent acidity. Herbal and floral notes linger with wonderful lemon and grapefruit zest notes in a long finish. Vines planted in 1968. 13% alcohol. Score: between 9 and 9.5. Cost: $72. click to buy.

NV Ken Forrester “Dirty Little Secret” Chenin Blanc, Western Cape, South Africa

Pale greenish gold in the glass, this wine smells of green apple and Asian pear with white flowers. In the mouth, salty green apple and star fruit flavors mix with deeply wet chalkboard aromas. Despite no sulfur added at all, it’s quite clean. Unfiltered, unfined, made from vineyards planted in 1969. Spends 5 years in old 500-liter oak barrels. Score: around 9. Cost: $240. click to buy.

Planted between 1970 and 1979

2020 De Morgenzon “Divas” Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, Western Cape, South Africa

Light yellow gold in the glass, this wine smells of lemon peel, grapefruit, and quince. In the mouth, intense lemon and pear flavors mix with quince and pear skin. Great acidity and length. Vines planted 1972. Score: between 9 and 9.5. Cost: $??.

2021 Natte Valleij Cinsault, Stellenbosch, Western Cape, South Africa

Pale garnet in the glass, this wine smells of berries, forest floor, and herbs, with a darker earthier note. In the mouth, tangy sour cherry and berries mix with forest floor and hints of caramel. Lightly grippy tannins. Planted in 1972. 11.5% alcohol. Score: around 8.5. Cost: $28. click to buy.

2021 Natte Valleij Cinsault, Darling, Western Cape, South Africa

Light garnet in the glass, this wine smells of berries and dried herbs and flowers. In the mouth, soft, supple tannins surround flavors of berries, dried flowers, and herbs. Good acidity. Vines planted in 1978. 20% whole cluster. Aged in 500-liter old oak barrels. 12% alcohol. Score: between 8.5 and 9. Cost: $28. click to buy.

2021 Beaumont “Hope Marguerite” Chenin Blanc, Bot River, Western Cape, South Africa

Palest greenish gold in the glass, this wine smells of pear and grapefruit pith. In the mouth, bright lemon, pear and grapefruit pith flavors have a nice wet chalkboard minerality and excellent acidity. Faintly saline. 12.5% alcohol. Vines planted starting in 1974. Score: around 9. Cost: $30. click to buy.

2019 Beaumont “Hope Marguerite” Chenin Blanc, Bot River, Western Cape, South Africa

Pale greenish gold in color, this wine smells of poached pear, candied lemon rind, and a tiny hint of butterscotch. In the mouth, wonderfully saline flavors of grapefruit, pear, candied ginger, and a touch of caramel have fantastic acidity and length. 12.5% alcohol. Vines planted starting in 1974. Score: between 9 and 9.5. Cost: $35. click to buy.

2016 Beaumont “Hope Marguerite” Chenin Blanc, Bot River, Western Cape, South Africa

Pale greenish gold in the glass, this wine smells of butterscotch and candied grapefruit. In the mouth, filigreed acidity shoots through mineral flavors of apple and pear and candied ginger with hints of pear skin. Nicely salty. This was the earliest vintage in the winemaker’s history. 13.5% alcohol. Vines planted starting in 1974. Score: between 8.5 and 9. Cost: $??

2020 Fuselage “Staggerwing Old Vines” Chenin Blanc, Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa

Pale gold in the glass, this wine smells of poached pear, quince, and candied citrus. In the mouth, pear, quince, and grapefruit flavors are shot through with vanilla. There’s a touch of heat in the finish, but excellent acidity. Vines planted in 1974. 14.5% alcohol. Score: between 8.5 and 9. Cost: $??

2007 Ken Forrester “Old Vine Reserve” Chenin Blanc, Western Cape, South Africa

Light greenish gold in the glass this wine smells of butterscotch and salty candied apple. In the mouth, salty butterscotch, green apple, poached pear, and hints of yellow herbs have a nice silky texture. Nicely mineral and salty and delicious. Vines planted in 1974. Score: around 9.5. Cost: $16 on release.

2021 Painted Wolf “Lycaon” Chenin Blanc, Wellington, Western Cape, South Africa

Light yellow gold in the glass, this wine smells of pear, quince, and lemon peel. In the mouth, bright orange peel and grapefruit flavors mix with Asian pear and wet chalkboard minerality. Excellent acidity keeps the salivary glands cranking for some time through the finish. Whole-bunch pressed, then fermented in 550-liter older oak barrels, and 60% in amphora for 10 months. Vines planted in 1974. 3500 bottles made. Score: around 9. Cost: $??

2021 Roodekrantz “1974” Chenin Blanc, Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa

Light gold in the glass, this wine smells of pear, quince, grapefruit, and a hint of herbs. In the mouth, bright, juicy, and sappy flavors of citrus oil, quince, grapefruit, and wet stones have a faint tannic grip and fantastic acidity. Mouthwatering. 13.5% alcohol. Vines planted in 1974. Score: around 9. Cost: $??

2020 Ken Forrester “The FMC” Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, Western Cape, South Africa

Light greenish gold in the glass, this wine smells of honey and baked apples, and candied grapefruit. In the mouth, candied grapefruit, honeysuckle, baked apples, and citrus pith have a very nice mineral underbelly. A light grip in the finish. Decent acidity. FMC apparently stands for F*cking Marvelous Chenin. Includes a little botrytized fruit. 13% alcohol. Planted in 1974. Score: around 9. Cost: $69. click to buy.

2021 Sadie Family Wines “Treinspoor” Tinta Barocca, Swartland, Western Cape, South Africa

Light to medium garnet in the glass, this wine smells of mixed forest berries, herbs, and candied strawberries. In the mouth, lightly grippy tannins wrap around a core of stony citrus peel and strawberry. Phenomenal acidity, and an exotic, unusual character. Stunning. Fermented 50% whole cluster and then pressed gently with an old basket press into large and old conical oak vats. Racked to concrete a month before bottling. Vines planted in 1974. Score: between 9.5 and 10. Cost: $82. click to buy.

2019 Welgegund “Old Vine” Cinsault, Wellington, Western Cape, South Africa

Light to medium ruby in the glass with hints of garnet, this wine smells of dried herbs and boysenberries. In the mouth, lightly grippy tannins wrap around a core of sawdust, herbs, boysenberries, and cherry. Grippy tannins remain in the finish. Vines planted 1974. 14% alcohol. 2230 bottles made. Score: between 8.5 and 9. Cost: $??

2021 Damascene Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, Western Cape, South Africa

Pale gold in the glass, this wine smells of membrillo and a hint of grapefruit. In the mouth, wonderfully bright quince, pear, and grapefruit have a lemon peel brightness and lovely salinity. Delicious. 13% alcohol. Vineyard planted in the 1970s. Score: between 9 and 9.5. Cost: $??

2020 Koelenhof “1679 Old Vine – Single Vineyard” Pinotage, Stellenbosch, Western Cape, South Africa

Dark garnet in the glass, this wine smells of black cherry and boysenberry. In the mouth, velvety tannins wrap around a core of black cherry and blackberry tinged with black tea. The tannins gain stiffness in the finish. Decent acidity, but fairly ripe. Heat in the finish. Vines planted in 1975. 15% alcohol. Score: around 8. Cost: $??

2021 Black Water “Underdog” Chenin Blanc, Swartland, Western Cape, South Africa

Light gold in the glass, this wine smells of pear and yellow herbs. In the mouth, stony pear flavors mix with white flowers but are more simple. Vines planted in 1976. 12.5% alcohol. Closed with a screwcap. Score: around 8.5. Cost: $16. click to buy.

2021 Roodekrantz “Die Kliphuis” Chenin Blanc, Swartland, Western Cape, South Africa

Palest gold in the glass, this wine smells of yellow herbs, grapefruit, and citrus pith. In the mouth, citrus pith and grapefruit flavors mix with pear and white flowers under a positively shimmering blanket of electric acidity. Wonderful cottony texture and fantastic soaring citrus notes in the finish. Planted in 1977. Decomposed granite soils. 12.5% alcohol. 50 cases made. Score: between 9 and 9.5. Cost: $??

2019 Pederberg Cellars “Brut Reserve Cap Classique — Old Vine” Chenin Blanc, Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa

Pale gold in the glass with fine bubbles, this wine smells of honey and crushed nuts. In the mouth, honey and crushed nuts mix with a faint sweetness on a coarse mousse. Hints of pear in the finish. Planted in 1977. 12.5% alcohol. Score: between 8 and 8.5. Cost: $??

NV Rickety Bridge “The Gateway” Colombard, Franschhoek, Western Cape, South Africa

Light gold in the glass, this wine smells of marmalade and honey. in the mouth, wonderfully fresh flavors of bright marmalade and candied citrus, honey, and just a hint of butterscotch have amazing underlying minerality and length. You’d never guess there were 110 g/l of residual sugar here, as it honestly only tastes slightly sweet. Fantastic. Grapes are dried for 5 weeks on straw mats, and sprayed weekly with a little sulfur and water. The grapes are then pressed in a basket press with as much pressure as they can muster. A blend of 2021 and 2022 vintages. Vines planted in 1977. 110 g/l of residual sugar. 2500 375ml bottles made. Score: around 9.5. Cost: $??

2021 Wolvenhoek Vineyards “Old Vine Reserve” Chenin Blanc, Wellington, Western Cape, South Africa

Light gold in the glass, this wine smells of lemon curd, vanilla, and toasted oak. In the mouth, lemon, toasted nuts, and oak mix with pear notes and vanilla. The wood is somewhat more prominent here than I would like. Vines planted between 1977 and 1986. 13.5% alcohol. Score: around 8.5. Cost: $??

2021 Daschbosch “Avon” Clairette Blanche, Breedekloof, Western Cape, South Africa

Pale gold in the glass, this wine smells of lemon pith and peaches. In the mouth, silky flavors of lemon and peach mix with vanilla pastry cream. Silky texture, with a slight grip. Decent acidity. There’s a faint cream sherry note in the finish. Vines planted in 1977. 13.5% alcohol. Score: around 8.5. Cost: $??

2019 Ronnie Melk Syrah, Stellenbosch, Western Cape, South Africa

Medium to dark garnet in the glass, this wine smells of lightly meaty earth, herbs, and spices. In the mouth, blackberry, earth, smoky meats, and forest floor have a distinctly savory note, and are wrapped in a gauzy haze of tannins. Notes of tea and licorice root linger in the finish. Vines planted in 1977. 14.5% alcohol. 2200 bottles made. Score: around 8.5. Cost: $??

Planted Between 1980 and 1987

2020 Metzer “Maritime” Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, Western Cape, South Africa

Light greenish gold in the glass, this wine smells of pastry cream, poached pear, and lemon rind. In the mouth, poached pear, candied lemon rind, wet chalkboard, and a creamy pastry cream note have a vibrant, mouthwatering acidity. Notes of candied citrus linger in the finish. Vines planted in 1980 on weathered granite. 13.5% alcohol. Score: around 9. Cost: $??

2020 Opstal “Carl Everson” Chenin Blanc, Slanghoek, Breedekloof, Western Cape, South Africa

Light greenish gold in the glass, this wine smells of salty lemon curd and candied green apple and pear. In the mouth, wonderfully crystalline flavors of pear and apple, and grapefruit mix with beautiful wet-chalkboard minerality and faint salinity. 13.5% alcohol. Carl Everson was the winemaker’s great-grandfather, the 4th generation on the farm. Vines planted in 1982. Just a tiny bit of botrytis here with some skin contact during fermentation. Score: between 9 and 9.5. Cost: $26. click to buy.

2021 Opstal “Carl Everson” Chenin Blanc, Slanghoek, Breedekloof, Western Cape, South Africa

Palest greenish gold in the glass, this wine smells of a touch of struck match, pear, and white flowers. In the mouth, gorgeous white flowers, wet chalkboard minerality, pear, and Asian pear flavors mix with a hint of green apple and white flowers. Crisp and crystalline, with a hint of salinity. Vines planted in 1982 Score: between 9 and 9.5. Cost: $26. click to buy.

2021 Joostenberg “Die Agteros – Old Vine” Chenin Blanc, Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa

Light yellow gold in the glass, this wine smells of pear and pear skin with hints of pomelo. In the mouth, silky notes of grapefruit and pear skin have a strong pomelo oil aromatic quality. Hints of herbs linger in the finish. Unusual and distinctive. Filigreed acidity. Organically grown. Vines planted in 1982. 13% alcohol. Score: between 8.5 and 9. Cost: $15. click to buy.

2019 Old Road Wine Co “Stone Trail” Chenin Blanc, Franschhoek, Western Cape, South Africa

Light gold in the glass, this wine smells of lemon curd, vanilla, and pastry cream. In the mouth, creamy pear and quince mix with lemon and somewhat softer acidity. Pastry cream notes linger in the finish. 13% alcohol. Vines planted in 1982 Score: between 8.5 and 9. Cost: $??

2021 Van Lill Chenin Blanc, Citrusdal Mountain, Western Cape, South Africa

Palest gold in the glass, this wine smells of honey, poached pears, and citrus blossom. In the mouth, sappy orange peel, orange blossom water, grapefruit, and citrus zest have a wonderful bright acidity and underlying wet chalkboard minerality. Vines planted in 1983. 13% alcohol. Score: between 9 and 9.5. Cost: $??

2021 Jordan “Timepiece” Sauvignon Blanc, Stellenbosch, Western Cape, South Africa

Pale gold in the glass, this wine smells of sweet gooseberries and passionfruit. In the mouth, intense passionfruit and gooseberry flavors are shimmering, bright, and juicy. Mouthwatering, with a touch of salinity. Outstanding. Fermented in Amphora and old barrels, with full malolactic. Vines planted in 1983. 13.5% alcohol. Score: between 9 and 9.5. Cost: $??

2020 Brookdale “Single Vineyard” Chenin Blanc, Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa

Light yellow gold in the glass, this wine smells of pastry cream, lemon pith, and pear. In the mouth, pastry cream, pear, and quince have a wonderfully aromatic quality, with pear skin and a touch of sarsaparilla lingering in the long finish. Vines planted in 1985. 13.5% alcohol. Score: between 9 and 9.5. Cost: $??

2021 David and Nadia “Skaliekop” Chenin Blanc, Swartland, Western Cape, South Africa

Pale gold in the glass with hints of green, this wine smells of bee pollen, lemon oil, grapefruit pith, and herbs. In the mouth, citrus oil, wet stone, aromatic herbs, pear, and apple flavors possess electric acidity, a wonderful grip, and a long saline finish. Outstanding. 12.5% alcohol. Vines planted in 1985 Score: around 9.5. Cost: $72. click to buy.

2021 Natte Valleij “Axle” Chenin Blanc, Darling, Western Cape, South Africa

Light gold in the glass, this wine smells of candied grapefruit, lemon curd, and grapefruit zest. In the mouth, pear, lemon, grapefruit, and a touch of candied ginger swirl across the palate. Basket pressed into barrels for fermentation and aging. Vines planted in 1985. 12.5% alcohol. Score: around 9. Cost: $??

2021 Perdeberg “The Dry Land Collection – Barrel Fermented” Chenin Blanc, Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa

Light greenish gold in the glass, this wine smells of vanilla and lemon curd. In the mouth, slightly salty flavors of lemon curd, poached pear, and pastry cream have a faint tannic grip and whisper of minerality lingering in the finish. Vines planted in 1985. Spends 6-8 months in oak barrels. 14% alcohol. Score: around 8.5. Cost: $??

2021 Delheim “Wild Ferment” Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, Western Cape, South Africa

Pale gold in the glass, this wine smells of quince paste and pear. In the mouth, flavors of white flowers, quince, candied grapefruit, and pear mix with pear skin and membrillo. Excellent acidity lingers with a nice pastry cream note along with grapefruit in the finish. Vines planted in 1986. 13.5% alcohol. Score: around 9. Cost: $22. click to buy.

2020 Kruger Family Wines “Old Vines” Chardonnay, Stellenbosch, Western Cape, South Africa

Pale greenish gold in the glass, this wine smells of grapefruit pith, lemon peel, and wet chalkboard. In the mouth, saline notes of lemon pith, grapefruit, crushed stones, and white flowers have a wonderful crystalline quality. Long finish. 13% alcohol. Vines planted in 1987. Score: around 9. Cost: $??

At top: Lötter Cinsault vineyard in Franschhoek planted 1932. Photo by Zach Moolman. All photos courtesy of the Old Vine Project.