From above, the vineyards of the Tepusquet Bench look like corduroy draped in the evening light of the Santa Maria Valley AVA in Santa Barbara. Raised benchland at the foot of the San Rafael Mountains, cut away by the Sisquoc River, the Tepusquet Bench represents some of the earliest plantings of Pinot Noir in Santa Barbara wine country, dating back to the early 1960s.

