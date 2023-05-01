Paso Wine Fest: May 18-20, Paso Robles, CA

I listen to a lot of chatter about wine, among peers, amongst friends, and on the internet. As I do, trends emerge from those conversations, and one of those is an increasing interest in the Paso Robles wine region. Recently subdivided into 11 different sub-AVAs, and brimming with energy as producers work hard to establish these regional identities and boost the region’s overall reputation, Paso seems to be having a moment.

Increasingly there are also a lot of smaller wine projects springing up in the region, or at least using fruit from the region, adding that “indie” quality that is so attractive to many wine lovers who like supporting small brands.

All of which is to say that there has never been a more exciting time for the annual Paso Wine Fest, which competes for the title of the biggest wine event in the region each year. Held at the Paso Robles Event Center, the festival is a weekend-long celebration of wine with great food, live music, spirits tastings, and even a crafts fair.

More than 115 wineries will be pouring at the festival, making up a whos-who of Paso Robles wines, from the big guns such as Tablas Creek and Daou to the little labels like the Fableist Wine Co. The full list of wineries scheduled to pour can be found on the ticketing website.

The weekend commences Wednesday and Thursday with wine-soaked dinners. Friday features a sparkling wine event, and then the main event is Saturday’s Grand Tasting, which features early entry for VIP ticket holders.

If you are interested in learning what’s new in the world of Paso Robles wine, or if you’re a fan and want to soak it all in, this is an event not to miss.

2023 Paso Wine Fest

Grand Tasting: May 20, 2023

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Paso Robles Event Center

2198 Riverside Ave

Paso Robles, CA 93446 (map)



Winemaker dinners run $160, and tickets to the Grand Tasting will cost you $180 (or $225 for VIP access). If you’re a designated driver (or you can rope a good friend into it, hint-hint) that will run you $60 for just the music and food. This event may sell out, so it is worth buying tickets in advance, if only to save yourself the trouble of standing in line when you arrive. Bring sun hats and sunscreen, and hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! And please, don’t drink and drive.