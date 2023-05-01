Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 4/30/23

Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

On His Podcast ‘Wine and Hip Hop,’ Jermaine Stone Aims to Bridge Cultures

Eric Asimov talks with Stone and others about inclusion.

“Plant-Based and Climate Friendly”: SF Chronicle’s Esther Mobley Tells Wineries to Woo Younger Consumers with Green Messaging

Another report from RISE.

Oregon’s spirit of community

Jancis enjoys the collective.

Pinot progress – and pinot prices

Tim James on South African Pinot.

Ten Reasons Why Old Vines are More Important Than Ever to the International Wine Community

All of them, important.

What Ended Up Happening to SVB’s Wine Division?

Good things!

Abrupt closure of S.F. wine startup leaves customers with thousands of bottles stuck in ‘CloudCellar’

‘Cloud Cellar.” Not suspicious at all.

In Cerbère, only vines came out unscathed after extensive bush fires

France is burning.

A Chat With The Roost Rulers At Birdhorse Wines

Winemakers to watch.

Vinfamous: The Brunello “Killer” Who Destroyed $25 Million Worth of Irreplaceable Wine

A sad episode in wine crime.

Santa Barbara County Grows All the Wine Grapes

About diversity. The other kind.

Champagne’s Great Herbicide Divide

Cutting off its nose to spite its face.

Traditional method and Charmat do not produce different sparkling wines

Hmm. Color me unconvinced for any number of reasons.

Spinning gold from a blighted vintage

Jancis tastes Napa 2020 wines.

New winery “incubator” opening in Penedès

Every region should have one.

Wine industry still drowning in red wine despite disease-hit vintage reducing yields

China impacts still rippling.

Noble Rot, Explained: How the World’s Great Sweet Wines Are Created by a Finicky Grey Fungus

A primer.

‘Drops of God’ Is a Rare Wine Drama Worth Watching

The reviews are coming in positive.

Wine TV shows are usually bad. But this new one is excellent

Esther likes it.

Bernice Liu’s journey from TVB queen to wine maven

A nice profile of the actress turned wine professional.

How This Entrepreneur Is Uncorking The Wine World

A nice platform.

What does the rise in wildfires mean for fine wine?

Problems.

What does typicity mean in relation to wine and how is it changing? Vicki Denig finds out.

A term worth debating.

Massican Wine’s B-Side: Six Ways of Interpreting Dan Petroski’s Vision

When wineries play “cover tunes.”

Napa’s Micro Winery Ordinance Has Failed the Small Producers It Was Created to Help

You know what they say about the road to hell. This is a damn shame.

Pour One Out

An excellent history of the science of wine health.

A Natural Wine Bar for Every Party Vibe

There’s more to a wine bar than paté. Including stripper poles, apparently.

Doing well at DuMOL

Nice kudos for Andy Smith.

Letters from Kyiv 4/23/23

Another letter on a sad anniversary, and a reminder that this conflict, and the suffering it produces, is far from over.

Bordeaux 2022: wines of finesse despite record-breaking heat

A report from En Primeur.