WINeFare Womxn in Natural Wine Tasting: June 10, San Francisco

I’m not sure I have access to the very latest statistics, but according to a Santa Clara State University study done in 2020, since about 2009 at least 50% of the graduates from the prestigious UC Davis graduate program in Enology and Viticulture have been women. Yet only 14% of California’s more than 4200 wineries have a female-identified winemaker.

That means there’s more work to do. And some of that work involves showcasing, championing, and supporting the efforts of those women who have chosen to make winemaking their career.

Pamela Busch has been championing the under-represented side of the wine business for a long while in San Francisco as the owner of not one, but two of the city’s most iconic wine bars, back when you could count the number of San Francisco wine bars on one hand. But she really got serious about it in 2013 after launching her company The Vinguard, a non-profit organization focused on social justice in the wine industry.

Under that mission, Busch launched an event she calls WINeFare, which seeks to amplify women’s voices (and work) in the natural wine space. It’s a tasting and showcase of more than 40 female producers, many of them with tiny production levels, and some of them just starting out.

The next incarnation of this tasting takes place on June 10th in San Francisco and promises to be a cornucopia of women-made natural wines.

HEre are the producers that will be pouring: AmByth Estate, âmevive, Amplify Wines, Amy Atwood Selections, BisoubioWines, Buddy Buddy Wine, Camins 2 Dreams, Catch and Release Wines, Champagne Lelarge-Pugeot, Donkey & Goat, Emme Wines, Etteilla Wines, Everwild Wines, Five Flights Wines, Floraison Selections, Gonzales Wine Company, Hana Makgeolli, Hobo Wine Company, J. Brix Wine, Jenny & François Selections, Kareen Wine, Legend Australian Wine Imports, Loella Wine, Lula, Mad Marvlus Wines, Maison des Plaisances, Margins Wine, Martha Stoumen, Matthiasson Wines, Oest Wines, Onward Wines, Osa Major Wines, Pleb Winery, Raft Wines, Ram Cellars, Redfield Cider, Rock Paper Scissors Wine Imports, Roni Selects, Ruby Blanca, Sans Wine Co., Solminer, Stella Crinita, Sylvester Rovine Selections, Terah Wine Co, Terra Firma Wine Imports, Tessier Winery, Tilted Shed Ciderworks, Two Shepherds, Unturned Stone Wine, Vaievem Wine, Vino Vero, Ward Four Wines, and Yamachan Wine.

Though the event is focused on women, all genders are of course welcome at the event.

WINeFare Tasting 2023

Saturday, June 10, 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Haight Street Art Center

215 Haight Street

San Francisco, CA 94102 (map)

Tickets to the event are $50 (a pretty good deal, as such tastings go), and the event is committed to inclusivity to the point that no one will be turned away because of limited funds. Purchase tickets online. Those who wish can purchase “pay it forward” tickets (at full price or half price) which will be offered to those who are unable to pay for tickets.