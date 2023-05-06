Vinography Images: Islands in the Stream

Fermenting must erupts from barrels leaving a virtual delta of sticky, fragrant juice on the floor of Fitapreta Vinhos in Portugal’s Alentejo wine region. Looks like another job for photographer cellar rat David Sawyer.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Download this image by right-clicking on the image and selecting “save link as” or “save target as.” Then select the desired location on your computer to save the image. Mac users can also just click the image to open the full-size view and drag that to their desktop.

To set the image as your desktop wallpaper, Mac users should follow these instructions, while PC users should follow these.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Inquiries about these images are welcome through David Sawyer’s website.

ABOUT VINOGRAPHY IMAGES:

Vinography regularly features images by photographer David Sawyer for readers’ personal use as desktop backgrounds or screen savers. We hope you enjoy them. Please respect the copyright on these images. These images are not to be reposted on any website or blog without the express permission of the photographer.