Wine News: What I’m Reading the week of 7/4/23

Jamie Goode: What do wines need to age well?

In a word: acidity.

Into the future of American wine

The Decanter team prognosticates.

Uncomfortable bedfellows? Burgundy and natural wine

Excellent piece by Simon.

An Unprecedented Frost Destroyed Much of New York’s Wine Crop. What’s Next?

Ouch.

South Africa’s answer to Burgundy

Jancis goes to Heaven and Earth.

Terroir Is Truth: The Timeless Tutelage of Tchelistcheff

Randy knows some good alliteration when he hears it.

How Bordeaux Opened its Doors to Wine Tourism

Why the about-face? Money, of course.

Armenian wine may be thousands of years old, but it’s never been more in vogue

Love me some Armenian wine.

The Jewish family bursting onto Spain’s Kosher wine scene

Who knew Spain has a kosher wine scene?

In The Wine Industry, Motherhood Takes On New Meaning

Excellent piece with a lot of great wine moms!

Brad Pitt Accuses Angelina Jolie of Being “Vindictive” in Miraval Winery Deal

The rosé opera continues.

When Wine Becomes Crucial to Cultural Identity

Wow. I’m excited to see the new SOMM film, now.

Taste the Mastery: Leading Lineup of Master of Wine Winemakers to Present at the 10th International Symposium

Ignore the press release, but check out that list of MWs who make wine!

15 Game Changers Who Are Reshaping the Way We Eat and Drink in 2023

Tell me why we’re giving an award to “induction cooking” again?

Reviving the ancestral grapes of Champagne

Diversity is valuable. So is history.

Mexican Natural Wine Finds a New Home in Guanajuato

Everywhere.

Why wine tasting is an imperfect science

Fiona Beckett lays out the variables.

Vietti: The Road Ahead

An interview with Kyle Krause.

Italy’s Wine Industry in Distress

It’s not selling.

Old Vine Conference 2023: Old vines hold the key to our future

Lisse Garnett runs down the conference.

Wine Collaborations: the New Mix Tape

And who doesn’t like a mix tape?

Picpoul makes a splash in America

Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?

A Veteran Business Journalist (and Wine Lover) Learns an Age-Old Lesson

A sort of meta-story about the story.

Sicily’s Grape Renaissance

An overview, of sorts.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accuses drinks giant Diageo of racism in US lawsuit

Death by pigeonhole, says Diddy.

Scientists Identify Ancient Grapes from Byzantine Days

Pretty cool looking ruin. And oldest white grape DNA in history!

Fleurie in the Forecast

An excellent piece by Jon on the prospect of Fleurie crus.

Diversity’s Harvest

An awesome initiative.

A Proposed Pesticide Ban Divides Austrian Vintners

The tension between commerce and sustainability.

Solidarity for Emilia-Romagna

Ten billion euros in damage, at least.