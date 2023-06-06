Wine News: What I’m Reading the week of 7/4/23

Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
Jamie Goode: What do wines need to age well?
In a word: acidity.
Into the future of American wine
The Decanter team prognosticates.
Uncomfortable bedfellows? Burgundy and natural wine
Excellent piece by Simon.
An Unprecedented Frost Destroyed Much of New York’s Wine Crop. What’s Next?
Ouch.
South Africa’s answer to Burgundy
Jancis goes to Heaven and Earth.
Terroir Is Truth: The Timeless Tutelage of Tchelistcheff
Randy knows some good alliteration when he hears it.
How Bordeaux Opened its Doors to Wine Tourism
Why the about-face? Money, of course.
Armenian wine may be thousands of years old, but it’s never been more in vogue
Love me some Armenian wine.
The Jewish family bursting onto Spain’s Kosher wine scene
Who knew Spain has a kosher wine scene?
In The Wine Industry, Motherhood Takes On New Meaning
Excellent piece with a lot of great wine moms!
Brad Pitt Accuses Angelina Jolie of Being “Vindictive” in Miraval Winery Deal
The rosé opera continues.
When Wine Becomes Crucial to Cultural Identity
Wow. I’m excited to see the new SOMM film, now.
Taste the Mastery: Leading Lineup of Master of Wine Winemakers to Present at the 10th International Symposium
Ignore the press release, but check out that list of MWs who make wine!
15 Game Changers Who Are Reshaping the Way We Eat and Drink in 2023
Tell me why we’re giving an award to “induction cooking” again?
Reviving the ancestral grapes of Champagne
Diversity is valuable. So is history.
Mexican Natural Wine Finds a New Home in Guanajuato
Everywhere.
Why wine tasting is an imperfect science
Fiona Beckett lays out the variables.
Vietti: The Road Ahead
An interview with Kyle Krause.
Italy’s Wine Industry in Distress
It’s not selling.
Old Vine Conference 2023: Old vines hold the key to our future
Lisse Garnett runs down the conference.
Wine Collaborations: the New Mix Tape
And who doesn’t like a mix tape?
Picpoul makes a splash in America
Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?
A Veteran Business Journalist (and Wine Lover) Learns an Age-Old Lesson
A sort of meta-story about the story.
Sicily’s Grape Renaissance
An overview, of sorts.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accuses drinks giant Diageo of racism in US lawsuit
Death by pigeonhole, says Diddy.
Scientists Identify Ancient Grapes from Byzantine Days
Pretty cool looking ruin. And oldest white grape DNA in history!
Fleurie in the Forecast
An excellent piece by Jon on the prospect of Fleurie crus.
Diversity’s Harvest
An awesome initiative.
A Proposed Pesticide Ban Divides Austrian Vintners
The tension between commerce and sustainability.
Solidarity for Emilia-Romagna
Ten billion euros in damage, at least.