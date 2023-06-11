Vinography Images: Breathing Wine

Fermenting must hits the sieve before filling the open-top, 130-gallon tank where it will be pumped up & sprayed into the top of the tank to wet the cap at Anomaly Vineyards in St. Helena, California. Known as an aerating pump-over, this process adds oxygen to the must and juice while at the same time circulating liquid to keep the fermentation moving along at a consistent pace.

