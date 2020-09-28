Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

California wildfires erupt in wine country, damaging Santa Rosa and prompting evacuations

Welcome to the “wildfire edition” of this news roundup.

Famed California winery destroyed as fast-moving fires take over wine country

Chateau Boswell gone, others, too.

Glass Incident Fire Damages or Destroys at Least Seven Vineyards, Many More Remain in Jeopardy

A decent rundown.

Fast-Moving Wildfires Erupt in Napa, Spread to Sonoma, Striking Another Blow to 2020 Harvest

Spectator’s take.

Wine – more sustainable than most crops?

When farmed well, especially.

About 350 Sonoma County farmworkers have contracted the coronavirus

Brutal situation. We have to do better by them.

California’s Next Generation Lead Women Winemakers and the Promise That Accompanies Their Success

A couple of nice profiles.

Concern over wildfire smoke’s impact on Washington grape harvest and wine quality

Washington, too.

I’ve Supported the Wine Industry for Years. Why Won’t it Support Me?

Worth reading.

In praise of the blockbuster wine

Robert Joseph has it right.

Life Lessons with… Stephen & Prue Henschke

Another of these cute Q&As

Lebanon Needs You to Buy Its Wines. And, Yes, They’re Really Good

Elin McCoy makes the case.

Winemakers Face Up to Smoke Taint Reality

It’s a problem for sure.

Missing 150-year-old madeira

Jancis describes her desert-island wine.

California’s wineries tossed into chaos with backlogged tests for smoke taint

Pandemonium.

Richard Hemming MW: Does wine education make any difference?

The stats say no. We need more wine appreciation, not education. And there’s a difference.

‘Wet ashtray’ wine grapes left to birds as fires choke West Coast vineyards

Reuters on smoke taint.

The Vineyards of the Canary Islands Are Covered in Volcanic Ash

A primer on the Canaries.

This year’s wildfires are likely ‘the single worst disaster the wine-grape growing community has ever faced’

And this article was written before the Glass fire.

Italian Wine Harvest Redeems a Dark Year

Some good news from Italy.

Exploring South Africa’s Pinotage Wine Grape

Mark Stock offers a primer.

How to Read a Wine Label, in 12 Easy Lessons

Eric Asimov analyzes quite a few.

Watch 60,000 Bottles’ Worth of Wine Burst from a Broken Tank in Spain

Just don’t call it ASMR.