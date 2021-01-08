follow: search
January 8, 2021 Vinography Images

Vinography Images: Steaming Barrels

Steaming Barrels, Mayacamas Vineyards
A cellar worker cleans barrels at the famed Mayacamas Vineyards estate on the top of Mount Veeder in Napa, California. Mayacamas is one of Napa’s historic wine estates, founded in 1889. Under its 45-year ownership by winemaker and proprietor Bob Travers, the estate became known for extremely long-lived, profound mountain wines.

INSTRUCTIONS:
Download this image by right-clicking on the image and selecting “save link as” or “save target as” and then select the desired location on your computer to save the image. Mac users can also just click the image to open the full size view and drag that to their desktops.

To set the image as your desktop wallpaper, Mac users should follow these instructions, while PC users should follow these.

ORDER THE BOOK:
The work of photographer Jimmy Hayes can be further appreciated in his forthcoming monograph, Veritas, which will be published in 2021 by Abrams Books / Cameron + Company. Pre-order the book from the Abrams web site.

PRINTS:
Fine art prints of this image and others are available from Jimmy Hayes Photography.

ABOUT VINOGRAPHY IMAGES:
Vinography regularly features images for readers’ personal use as desktop backgrounds or screen savers. We hope you enjoy them. Please respect the copyright on these images. These images are not to be reposted on any website or blog without the express permission of the photographer.

