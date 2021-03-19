Budbreak in Hyde Vineyard in the Carneros AVA. Most California vineyards are not quite this far along in their beginnings of new growth for the 2021 vintage, but they’ll be there soon as the weather warms in between the last of the winter storms. The Hyde Vineyard, founded in 1979 by Larry Hyde, is known as one of California’s great sites for Chardonnay.

