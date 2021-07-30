The amount of work required to produce the highest quality grapes remains unknown to most wine drinkers. Here a crew removes leaves in the morning fog at the Vine Hill Vineyard in Forestville, Sonoma County. “Leafing,” as it is called, involves removing individual leaves and stray vine shoots to optimize the amount of sunlight and shade in the “fruit zone” where the grapes sit. It’s a tricky process and usually done by hand in California’s top vineyards. Too much leafing and grapes can get sunburn. Too little, and you might get uneven ripening or mildew as leaves trap moisture and prevent airflow.

INSTRUCTIONS

Download this image by right-clicking on the image and selecting “save link as” or “save target as” and then select the desired location on your computer to save the image. Mac users can also just click the image to open the full-size view and drag that to their desktops.

To set the image as your desktop wallpaper, Mac users should follow these instructions, while PC users should follow these.

ORDER THE BOOK

The work of photographer Jimmy Hayes can be further appreciated in his forthcoming monograph, Veritas, which will be published in 2021 by Abrams Books / Cameron + Company. Pre-order the book from the Abrams web site.

PRINTS

Fine art prints of this image and others are available from Jimmy Hayes Photography.

ABOUT VINOGRAPHY IMAGES

Vinography regularly features images for readers’ personal use as desktop backgrounds or screen savers. We hope you enjoy them. Please respect the copyright on these images. These images are not to be reposted on any website or blog without the express permission of the photographer.